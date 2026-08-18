₹15 LPA In Jaipur Vs ₹9 LPA in Lucknow: Which Salary Is Better for Long-Term Savings and Why?

Key Points A ₹15 LPA salary in Jaipur yields approximately ₹93,500 in monthly savings.

A ₹9 LPA salary in Lucknow yields approximately ₹53,500 in monthly savings.

The ₹9 LPA in Lucknow has zero tax liability, narrowing the savings gap.

₹15 LPA in Jaipur vs ₹9 LPA in Lucknow: Salary is not the only thing that decides how much money you can save; where you live matters just as much. A person earning ₹15 LPA in Jaipur and a person earning ₹9 LPA in Lucknow may seem far apart in salary, but their actual savings can be closer than expected. This is because rent, daily expenses, transport, and lifestyle costs are different in both cities. In this article, we compare these two salaries based on cost of living, rent, taxes, and monthly expenses. This will help you understand which salary offers better long-term savings and financial stability. Cost of Living in Jaipur vs Lucknow Jaipur is about 8% more expensive to live in than Lucknow overall, mainly due to rent. The cost of living in Jaipur is 8% higher than in Lucknow. Food and transport tend to cost less in Lucknow. Lucknow often emerges as slightly more budget-friendly, particularly when it comes to food and transportation costs, while Jaipur's rental market can be a bit higher in tourist-centric areas.

Expense Head Jaipur Lucknow 2BHK Rent Decent Locality Rs 12,000 - Rs 18,000 Rs 9,000 - Rs 12,000 Food & Groceries Rs 8,000 - Rs 10,000 Rs 7,000 - Rs 9,000 Transport Rs 3,000 - Rs 4,000 Rs 2,500 - Rs 3,500 Utilities (Electricity, Water, Wifi) Rs 3,000 - Rs 4,000 Rs 2,500 - Rs 3,500 Overall monthly comfort budget Rs 20,000 - Rs 25,000 Rs 18,000 - Rs 22,000 These are approximate ranges based on current data and can vary by locality and lifestyle. What The Take-Home Salary Is Expected in Jaipur vs Lucknow: The Real Numbers On paper, ₹15 LPA sounds much bigger than ₹9 LPA. But once tax and provident fund deductions are applied, the gap becomes smaller than people expect. Under the new tax regime, income up to ₹4 lakh is tax-free, ₹4-8 lakh is taxed at 5%, ₹8-12 lakh at 10%, ₹12-16 lakh at 15%, and so on. A person earning ₹9 LPA stays under the ₹12 lakh rebate limit, so their tax liability comes to zero, with a tax rebate of ₹60,000 available for income up to ₹12 lakh after standard deduction. A person earning ₹15 LPA crosses that limit and pays regular tax on the amount above it.

Details Jaipur Lucknow Gross Annual Salary Rs 15,00,000 Rs 9,00,000 Approx. Annual Tax Rs 95,000 - Rs 1,00,000 Rs 0 Approx. Monthly Take-Home Rs 1,15,000 - Rs 1,18,000 Rs 73,000 - Rs 74,000 So the ₹15 LPA earner in Jaipur still takes home noticeably more each month, even after tax. The real question is what happens to that extra amount once rent, food, and daily expenses are paid, which is where Lucknow's lower cost of living starts to matter. Monthly Savings: Where the Real Difference Shows This is the number that actually matters: not salary, not take-home, but what's left at the end of the month is the monthly savings. Details Jaipur Lucknow Monthly Home-Take Salary Rs 1,16,000 Rs 73,500 Monthly Expenses (rent, food, transport, utilities) Rs 22,500 Rs 20,000 Approx. Monthly Savings Rs 93,500 Rs 53,500 Approx. Annual Savings Rs 11.2 lakh Rs 6.4 lakh