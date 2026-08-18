₹15 LPA In Jaipur Vs ₹9 LPA in Lucknow: Which Salary Is Better for Long-Term Savings and Why?
₹15 LPA in Jaipur vs ₹9 LPA in Lucknow: ₹15 LPA in Jaipur vs ₹9 LPA in Lucknow, which one actually saves you more money? Rent, food, and daily costs change from city to city, and these small differences add up fast. A bigger salary doesn't always mean bigger savings. So let's check this article to find out which salary is better for long-term savings and why?
Key Points
- A ₹15 LPA salary in Jaipur yields approximately ₹93,500 in monthly savings.
- A ₹9 LPA salary in Lucknow yields approximately ₹53,500 in monthly savings.
- The ₹9 LPA in Lucknow has zero tax liability, narrowing the savings gap.
₹15 LPA in Jaipur vs ₹9 LPA in Lucknow: Salary is not the only thing that decides how much money you can save; where you live matters just as much. A person earning ₹15 LPA in Jaipur and a person earning ₹9 LPA in Lucknow may seem far apart in salary, but their actual savings can be closer than expected. This is because rent, daily expenses, transport, and lifestyle costs are different in both cities. In this article, we compare these two salaries based on cost of living, rent, taxes, and monthly expenses. This will help you understand which salary offers better long-term savings and financial stability.
Cost of Living in Jaipur vs Lucknow
Jaipur is about 8% more expensive to live in than Lucknow overall, mainly due to rent. The cost of living in Jaipur is 8% higher than in Lucknow. Food and transport tend to cost less in Lucknow. Lucknow often emerges as slightly more budget-friendly, particularly when it comes to food and transportation costs, while Jaipur's rental market can be a bit higher in tourist-centric areas.
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Expense Head
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Jaipur
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Lucknow
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2BHK Rent Decent Locality
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Rs 12,000 - Rs 18,000
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Rs 9,000 - Rs 12,000
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Food & Groceries
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Rs 8,000 - Rs 10,000
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Rs 7,000 - Rs 9,000
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Transport
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Rs 3,000 - Rs 4,000
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Rs 2,500 - Rs 3,500
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Utilities (Electricity, Water, Wifi)
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Rs 3,000 - Rs 4,000
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Rs 2,500 - Rs 3,500
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Overall monthly comfort budget
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Rs 20,000 - Rs 25,000
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Rs 18,000 - Rs 22,000
These are approximate ranges based on current data and can vary by locality and lifestyle.
What The Take-Home Salary Is Expected in Jaipur vs Lucknow: The Real Numbers
On paper, ₹15 LPA sounds much bigger than ₹9 LPA. But once tax and provident fund deductions are applied, the gap becomes smaller than people expect. Under the new tax regime, income up to ₹4 lakh is tax-free, ₹4-8 lakh is taxed at 5%, ₹8-12 lakh at 10%, ₹12-16 lakh at 15%, and so on. A person earning ₹9 LPA stays under the ₹12 lakh rebate limit, so their tax liability comes to zero, with a tax rebate of ₹60,000 available for income up to ₹12 lakh after standard deduction. A person earning ₹15 LPA crosses that limit and pays regular tax on the amount above it.
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Details
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Jaipur
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Lucknow
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Gross Annual Salary
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Rs 15,00,000
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Rs 9,00,000
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Approx. Annual Tax
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Rs 95,000 - Rs 1,00,000
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Rs 0
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Approx. Monthly Take-Home
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Rs 1,15,000 - Rs 1,18,000
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Rs 73,000 - Rs 74,000
So the ₹15 LPA earner in Jaipur still takes home noticeably more each month, even after tax. The real question is what happens to that extra amount once rent, food, and daily expenses are paid, which is where Lucknow's lower cost of living starts to matter.
Monthly Savings: Where the Real Difference Shows
This is the number that actually matters: not salary, not take-home, but what's left at the end of the month is the monthly savings.
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Details
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Jaipur
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Lucknow
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Monthly Home-Take Salary
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Rs 1,16,000
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Rs 73,500
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Monthly Expenses (rent, food, transport, utilities)
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Rs 22,500
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Rs 20,000
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Approx. Monthly Savings
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Rs 93,500
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Rs 53,500
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Approx. Annual Savings
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Rs 11.2 lakh
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Rs 6.4 lakh
Even after Jaipur's slightly higher cost of living, the ₹15 LPA salary comes out well ahead in absolute savings. The bigger salary simply gives more room, even after taxes and a costlier city eat into it.
But there's a catch worth pointing out: Lucknow's lower expenses mean a larger share of the take-home salary gets saved. In Lucknow, close to 73% of take-home pay turns into savings. In Jaipur, it's around 80%. So while Jaipur wins on total rupees saved, Lucknow isn't far behind on savings efficiency, useful for anyone who values a lower-pressure budget over a bigger number
For long-term savings, ₹15 LPA in Jaipur is the stronger choice. Even with higher rent and city expenses, it leaves behind nearly double the monthly savings compared to ₹9 LPA in Lucknow. However, Lucknow's lower cost of living means a bigger share of take-home pay gets saved, making it a solid option for those who prefer lower expenses over a higher number. In the end, the better salary depends on your city, lifestyle, and personal savings goals.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com