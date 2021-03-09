JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

AFCAT Result 2021 Out @afcat.cdac.in: Check IAF AFCAT 1 Result Link and Cut-Off Here

Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the result of online Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in AFCAT Exam on 20, 21 and 22 February 2021, can download AFCAT 1 Result from the official website of AFCAT i.e. afcat.cdac.in.

Created On: Mar 9, 2021 19:08 IST
AFCAT Result 2021

AFCAT Result 2021: Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the result of online Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in AFCAT Exam on 20, 21 and 22 February 2021, can download AFCAT 1 Result from the official website of AFCAT i.e. afcat.cdac.in. As per the official website, "AFCAT 01/2021 Result has been declared and are available for viewing through individual login".

AFCAT Result Link is given below. The candidates can download IAF AFCAT Result, directly, through the link:

AFCAT Result Download Link

AFCAT SSB Interview

Candidates who are qualified in AFCAT 1 Exam 2021 will now appear for SSB Interview at  Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB ). They are required to select date and venue of AFSB Testing themselves within a stipulated time. After that IAF allot the venue randomly to the candidates who fail to choose their date and venue.

It will comprises of Officer Intelligence Rating Test, Psychological test and for Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

AFCAT 1 Cut Off

As per the reports, this time the cut-off is the highest ever.  The cut-off marks for AFCAT Exam are 165 while for EKT  are 30 .

How to check AFCAT Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to the official website - afcat.cdac.in
  2. Go to ‘Candidates Login’ tab and then click on ‘AFCAT 01/2021’ - Cycle
  3. A new window will where you are required to Enter your user ID, password and captcha code
  4. Click on 'Log in'
  5. Check AFCAT 1 Result and Marks
  6. You can take a print out for future use

FAQ

When is AFCAT Interview ?

IAF will soon upload the details of SSB Interview on its website.

What is EKT Cut-Off ?

30 Marks

What is AFCAT Cut-Off ?

165

How can I check my AFCAT 1 Result 2021 ?

You can check your AFCAT 1 Result on the official website through the link - https://afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg/signin

