AFCAT Result 2021 Out @afcat.cdac.in: Check IAF AFCAT 1 Result Link and Cut-Off Here

AFCAT Result 2021: Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the result of online Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in AFCAT Exam on 20, 21 and 22 February 2021, can download AFCAT 1 Result from the official website of AFCAT i.e. afcat.cdac.in. As per the official website, "AFCAT 01/2021 Result has been declared and are available for viewing through individual login".

AFCAT Result Link is given below. The candidates can download IAF AFCAT Result, directly, through the link:

AFCAT Result Download Link

AFCAT SSB Interview

Candidates who are qualified in AFCAT 1 Exam 2021 will now appear for SSB Interview at Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB ). They are required to select date and venue of AFSB Testing themselves within a stipulated time. After that IAF allot the venue randomly to the candidates who fail to choose their date and venue.

It will comprises of Officer Intelligence Rating Test, Psychological test and for Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

AFCAT 1 Cut Off

As per the reports, this time the cut-off is the highest ever. The cut-off marks for AFCAT Exam are 165 while for EKT are 30 .

How to check AFCAT Result 2021 ?