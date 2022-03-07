AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 for 11 Faculty Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Created On: Mar 7, 2022 17:30 IST
Patna AIIMS Recruitment 2022
Patna AIIMS Recruitment 2022

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Professor on the direct recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply to the posts latest by 20 March 2022. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 20 March 2022

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Professor - 6 Posts
  • Associate Professor - 1 Post
  • Assistant Professor - 1 Post

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Professor, Assistant Professor - Medical Qualification included in the 1 or 2 schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956; A post graduation.i.e. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline. 
  • Associate Professor - Medical Qualification included in the 1 or 2 schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956; A post-graduation.i.e. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline; D. M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialities and M.Ch. in respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialists or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto. 

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

  • Professor - not exceeding 58 years
  • Associate Professor/Assistant Professor -not exceeding 50 years

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Professor - PB - 4 (Rs. 37,400 - 67,000) with AGP of Rs. 10500 of CPC
  • Associate Professor - PB - 4 (Rs. 37,400 - 67,000) with AGP of Rs. 9000 
  • Assistant Professor -  PB - 3 (Rs. 15,600 - 39,100) with AGP of Rs. 8000 

 How to apply for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 20 March 2022. Candidates are required to submit a print out of the online application along with the documents in support of Recruitment Cell, AIIMS Patna, Phulwarisharif, Patna - 801507. 

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • General/OBC - Rs. 1500/-
  • SC/ST/EWS - Rs. 1200/-

 

 

 

 

