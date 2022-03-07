AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 for 11 Faculty Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process Here

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on aiimspatna.edu.in for 11 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Professor on the direct recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply to the posts latest by 20 March 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 March 2022

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Professor - 6 Posts

Associate Professor - 1 Post

Assistant Professor - 1 Post

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Professor, Assistant Professor - Medical Qualification included in the 1 or 2 schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956; A post graduation.i.e. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline.

Associate Professor - Medical Qualification included in the 1 or 2 schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956; A post-graduation.i.e. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline; D. M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialities and M.Ch. in respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialists or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Professor - not exceeding 58 years

Associate Professor/Assistant Professor -not exceeding 50 years

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 Salary

Professor - PB - 4 (Rs. 37,400 - 67,000) with AGP of Rs. 10500 of CPC

Associate Professor - PB - 4 (Rs. 37,400 - 67,000) with AGP of Rs. 9000

Assistant Professor - PB - 3 (Rs. 15,600 - 39,100) with AGP of Rs. 8000

How to apply for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 20 March 2022. Candidates are required to submit a print out of the online application along with the documents in support of Recruitment Cell, AIIMS Patna, Phulwarisharif, Patna - 801507.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 Application Fee