AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: OPD Load, Fees, UG Seats & NEET 2026 Cutoff
AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: The NEET UG counselling dates are about to get announced. Before filling the choices candidates must do the detailed analysis of institutes such as fees, OPD load, seat matrix, cutoff marks, etc. Candidates can check the detailed analysis here.
AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 result on July 16, and it will release counselling dates anytime soon. Candidates who were declared successful in this now have to fill out the counselling form and fill in the choice as per their rank and category.
While choosing the institute based on the 15% All India Quota, candidates must choose the college based on OPD seats, fees of the course, number of seats available in their category and the previous year's cut-offs. In the article below we have a comparative analysis to help students make an informed decision.
AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: Overview
Both the institutes AIIMS Rishikesh and AIIMS Bhopal were established in 2012, and both institutes have a total of 125 MBBS seats each. As per the NIRF 2025 rank, AIIMS Rishikesh was ranked 13, whereas AIIMS Bhopal ranked 25 in the medical category. Check the table below for key highlights.
|
Parameter
|
AIIMS Rishikesh
|
AIIMS Bhopal
|
State
|
Uttarakhand
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Established Year
|
2012
|
2012
|
Total MBBS Intake
|
125 Seats
|
125 Seats
|
NIRF 2025 Medical Rank
|
13
|
25
|
Daily OPD Patient Footfall
|
8,000 – 10,000+
|
3,500 – 5,000+
|
Hospital Bed Capacity
|
1,200+ Beds
|
1,250+ Beds
|
Counselling Quota
|
100% All India Quota (MCC)
|
100% All India Quota (MCC)
AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: Expected Cutoffs
As per the previous year's analysis, the opening and closing ranks of AIIMS Bhopal can be between 160 and 554, whereas for AIIMS Rishikesh they can be between 242 and 708 for the OPEN category. Candidates can check the table below for expected cutoffs for AIIMS Bhopal and AIIMS Rishikesh.
|
Category
|
AIIMS Bhopal
|
AIIMS Rishikesh
|
Open
|
160 - 554
|
242 - 708
|
OBC
|
545 - 1165
|
727 - 1100
|
EWS
|
821 - 1605
|
1030 - 8263
|
SC
|
914 - 7053
|
1046 - 1563
|
ST
|
6608 - 11736
|
2098 - 11498
|
Open
PwD
|
50628 - 116428
|
41626 - 147968
|
OBC
PwD
|
116559 - 116570
|
161382 - 161393
|
EWS
PwD
|
119897 - 119908
|
-
|
SC PwD
|
261669 - 261680
|
-
|
ST PwD
|
636327 - 636338
|
-
AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: Fees and Bond
AIIMS Rishikesh has released the fees at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in, and as per the recent notice, the fees for MBBS are Rs 5,356 for the whole course, whereas the fees for AIIMS Bhopal were Rs 5,856. Check the details below
|
Parameter
|
AIIMS Rishikesh
|
AIIMS Bhopal
|
Fees (Whole Course)
|
Rs 5,356
|
RS 5,856
|
Bond
|
No Compulsory Bond
|
No Compulsory Bond
|
OPD Load (Daily)
|
2000 - 3000
|
3000 (approximately)
AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: Seat Matrix
As per the recent data, AIIMS Rishikesh and AIIMS Bhola both have 125 seats. Candidates can check the table below for category-wise seats
|
Category
|
Total Seats
|
AIIMS Rishikesh
|
AIIMS Bhopal
|
BC NO
|
33
|
33
|
BC PH
|
1
|
1
|
EW NO
|
12
|
12
|
EW PH
|
-
|
1
|
OP NO
|
48
|
47
|
OP PH
|
3
|
3
|
SC NO
|
19
|
18
|
SC PH
|
-
|
1
|
ST NO
|
9
|
8
|
ST PH
|
-
|
1
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