AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: OPD Load, Fees, UG Seats & NEET 2026 Cutoff

AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 result on July 16, and it will release counselling dates anytime soon. Candidates who were declared successful in this now have to fill out the counselling form and fill in the choice as per their rank and category.

While choosing the institute based on the 15% All India Quota, candidates must choose the college based on OPD seats, fees of the course, number of seats available in their category and the previous year's cut-offs. In the article below we have a comparative analysis to help students make an informed decision.

AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: Overview

Both the institutes AIIMS Rishikesh and AIIMS Bhopal were established in 2012, and both institutes have a total of 125 MBBS seats each. As per the NIRF 2025 rank, AIIMS Rishikesh was ranked 13, whereas AIIMS Bhopal ranked 25 in the medical category. Check the table below for key highlights.