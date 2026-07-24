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AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: OPD Load, Fees, UG Seats & NEET 2026 Cutoff

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 17:54 IST

AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: The NEET UG counselling dates are about to get announced. Before filling the choices candidates must do the detailed analysis of institutes such as fees, OPD load, seat matrix, cutoff marks, etc. Candidates can check the detailed analysis here.

AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: OPD Load, Fees, UG Seats & NEET 2026 Cutoff
AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: OPD Load, Fees, UG Seats & NEET 2026 Cutoff

AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 result on July 16, and it will release counselling dates anytime soon. Candidates who were declared successful in this now have to fill out the counselling form and fill in the choice as per their rank and category.
While choosing the institute based on the 15% All India Quota, candidates must choose the college based on OPD seats, fees of the course, number of seats available in their category and the previous year's cut-offs. In the article below we have a comparative analysis to help students make an informed decision.

AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: Overview

Both the institutes AIIMS Rishikesh and AIIMS Bhopal were established in 2012, and both institutes have a total of 125 MBBS seats each. As per the NIRF 2025 rank, AIIMS Rishikesh was ranked 13, whereas AIIMS Bhopal ranked 25 in the medical category. Check the table below for key highlights.

Parameter

AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Bhopal

State

Uttarakhand

Madhya Pradesh

Established Year

2012

2012

Total MBBS Intake

125 Seats

125 Seats

NIRF 2025 Medical Rank

13

25

Daily OPD Patient Footfall

8,000 – 10,000+

3,500 – 5,000+

Hospital Bed Capacity

1,200+ Beds

1,250+ Beds

Counselling Quota

100% All India Quota (MCC)

100% All India Quota (MCC)

AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: Expected Cutoffs

As per the previous year's analysis, the opening and closing ranks of AIIMS Bhopal can be between 160 and 554, whereas for AIIMS Rishikesh they can be between 242 and 708 for the OPEN category. Candidates can check the table below for expected cutoffs for AIIMS Bhopal and AIIMS Rishikesh.

Category

AIIMS Bhopal

AIIMS Rishikesh

Open

160 - 554

242 - 708

OBC

545 - 1165

727 - 1100

EWS

821 - 1605

1030 - 8263

SC

914 - 7053

1046 - 1563

ST

6608 - 11736

2098 - 11498

Open

PwD

50628 - 116428

41626 - 147968

OBC

PwD

116559 - 116570

161382 - 161393

EWS

PwD

119897 - 119908

-

SC PwD

261669 - 261680

-

ST PwD

636327 - 636338

-

AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: Fees and Bond

AIIMS Rishikesh has released the fees at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in, and as per the recent notice, the fees for MBBS are Rs 5,356 for the whole course, whereas the fees for AIIMS Bhopal were Rs 5,856. Check the details below

Parameter

AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Bhopal

Fees (Whole Course)

Rs 5,356

RS 5,856

Bond

No Compulsory Bond

No Compulsory Bond

OPD Load (Daily)

2000 - 3000

3000 (approximately)

AIIMS Rishikesh vs AIIMS Bhopal: Seat Matrix

As per the recent data, AIIMS Rishikesh and AIIMS Bhola both have 125 seats. Candidates can check the table below for category-wise seats

Category

Total Seats

AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Bhopal

BC NO

33

33

BC PH

1

1

EW NO

12

12

EW PH

-

1

OP NO

48

47

OP PH

3

3

SC NO

19

18

SC PH

-

1

ST NO

9

8

ST PH

-

1

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 24, 2026, 17:54 IST

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