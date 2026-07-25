Andaman and Nicobar Combined Matric Level Exam 2026: Check Notification, Apply Online Link for 1535 Group C Posts & Other Details
The Online application for the Andaman and Nicobar Combined Matric Level Exam 2026 has been extended from July 21 to July 27, 2026, to fill 1535 Group C posts. Get the direct link to apply online, check important dates and other important details.
The Andaman and Nicobar government has released a recruitment notification to fill 1535 vacancies in Group C Non-Ministerial for MTS, Technical and Engineering Assistants and more posts. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website from July 21, 2026, to July 27, 2026, at erecruitment.andamannicobar.gov.in. The selection process for this recruitment includes two tiers, which are Tablet-Based Test and Physical Skill Trade Test, which are qualifying in nature and Document verification. The educational qualification required for the candidate to apply for this post is that they should have qualified for Class 10th from a recognised board.
Andaman and Nicobar Combined Matric Level Exam 2026 Apply Online Link
Those candidates who want to apply for the Andaman and Nicobar Combined Matric Level Recruitment exam 2026 will have to apply online on the official website, or can also use the direct link which has been given below:-
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Andaman and Nicobar Combined Martic Level Recruitment 2026
Andaman and Nicobar Combined Matric Level Exam Important Dates 2026
Given below are some of the important dates that the candidates should know before applying for the Andaman and Nicobar Combined Matric Level Recruitment Exam 2026:-
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Events
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Important Dates
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Online Application Start Date
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June 8, 2026
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Online Application Close Date
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June 28, 2026
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Extended date
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July 21, 2026, to July 27, 2026
Andaman and Nicobar Combined Matric Level Recruitment 2026 Overview
Before the candidates apply for the 1535 posts of the Andaman and Nicobar Combined Mateic Level Recruitment Exam 2026, they should have information about some important facts about the recruitment exam:-
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Conducting Body
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Andaman and Nicobar Administration, Secretariat
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Advertisement Number
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01/ML/2026
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Registration Dates
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July 21, 2026, to July 27, 2026
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Educational Qualification
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Age Limit
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(Age relaxation to be given as per government rules)
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Pay Level
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Pay Level 1 to Pay Level 5 (as per the 7th CPC)
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Total Number of Vacancies
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1535 various posts across 194 codes
What is the Selection Process for A & N Combined Matric Level Recruitment 2026?
The selection process for the Andaman and Nicobar Combined Matric Level Recruitment Exam 2026 will include the following:-
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Tiers
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About Them
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Tier I
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Tier II
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How to Apply for A & N Combined Matric Level Recruitment 2026?
Those candidates who are interested in applying for the Andaman and Nicobar Combined Matric Level Exam 2026 can follow the simple steps given below to apply for the post:-
- Go to the official website, i.e. erecruitment.andamannicobar.gov.in
- Once the homepage is opened on the candidate's screen, click on the apply tab, and a new window will open.
- If the candidate is a first-time user, they will have to register first and then apply online.
- Enter the required details liek the candidate's name, date of birth, parents' name, post applying for, educational qualification details, experience and any other details which are asked.
- Upload the scanned documents, photographs and signature, pay the fees and submit.
- Download the application form and save it for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.