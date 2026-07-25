Andaman and Nicobar Combined Matric Level Exam 2026: Check Notification, Apply Online Link for 1535 Group C Posts & Other Details

The Andaman and Nicobar government has released a recruitment notification to fill 1535 vacancies in Group C Non-Ministerial for MTS, Technical and Engineering Assistants and more posts. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website from July 21, 2026, to July 27, 2026, at erecruitment.andamannicobar.gov.in. The selection process for this recruitment includes two tiers, which are Tablet-Based Test and Physical Skill Trade Test, which are qualifying in nature and Document verification. The educational qualification required for the candidate to apply for this post is that they should have qualified for Class 10th from a recognised board.

Andaman and Nicobar Combined Matric Level Exam 2026 Apply Online Link

Those candidates who want to apply for the Andaman and Nicobar Combined Matric Level Recruitment exam 2026 will have to apply online on the official website, or can also use the direct link which has been given below:-