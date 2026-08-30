AP AEE Answer Key 2026 Out: Download Response Sheet PDF – Direct Link Here
AP AEE Answer Key 2026 has been released on August 30, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the provisional answer key and response sheet through the official website. The objection window is open until September 5, 2026. Check the direct link and other details here.
Key Points
- AP AEE provisional answer key released on August 30, 2026, on the official portal.
- Candidates can raise objections against the answer key until September 5, 2026, 11:59 PM.
- Exam for 629 AEE posts held Aug 22-29, 2026; download key at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in.
AP AEE Answer Key 2026: The AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal has officially released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts today August 30, 2026. Candidates who participated in the AP AEE examination conducted from August 22 to August 29, 2026 can now download and check their answer key and response sheet through the official website at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in. The provisional answer key helps to calculate estimated scores before the final result is announced.Along with the release of the answer key the objection window has also been activated. Candidates who are not satisfied with any question or answer mentioned in the provisional answer key can raise objections through the official portal.
The last date to submit objections is September 5, 2026 up to 11:59 PM. Candidates must provide proper justification and supporting documents while submitting their objections.
AP AEE Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can now download and check the AP AEE Answer Key 2026 and Response Sheet through the official recruitment portal. They must check the responses and calculate their estimated marks as per the marking scheme. Check the direct link in the table given below.
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AP AEE Answer Key 2026
AP AEE Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The AP AEE examination was conducted in Computer Based Mode from August 22 to August 29, 2026. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 629 Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts across APTRANSCO, APGENCO, APSPDCL, APCPDCL and APEPDCL. Check the table below for the key highlights related to the AP AEE Exam 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal
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Post Name
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Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE)
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Total Vacancies
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629
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Exam Dates
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August 22 to August 29, 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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August 30, 2026
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Answer Key Status
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Released
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Objection Last Date
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September 5, 2026
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Official Website
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apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in
Steps to Download the AP AEE Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the AP AEE Answer Key 2026 and Response Sheet-
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Visit the official AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in.
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The homepage will open there you will find a link that states AP AEE Answer Key 2026 and Response Sheet.
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Click on the relevant link.
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Enter your ID and Password or other required login credentials.
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The AP AEE answer key and response sheet will appear on your screen
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Calculate your marks according to the prescribed marking scheme.
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Download and save the answer key for future references.
AP AEE Answer Key 2026: What After Answer Key?
As the provisional answer key has now been released candidates can check their responses and raise objections till September 5. The authorities will examine the objections submitted before preparing the final answer key. After the objection process is completed the final answer key and result will be released by the authorities.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal for the latest updates regarding the AP AEE Answer Key, Final Answer Key, Result and Merit List.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.