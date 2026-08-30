AP AEE Answer Key 2026 Out: Download Response Sheet PDF – Direct Link Here

Key Points AP AEE provisional answer key released on August 30, 2026, on the official portal.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key until September 5, 2026, 11:59 PM.

Exam for 629 AEE posts held Aug 22-29, 2026; download key at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in.

AP AEE Answer Key 2026: The AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal has officially released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts today August 30, 2026. Candidates who participated in the AP AEE examination conducted from August 22 to August 29, 2026 can now download and check their answer key and response sheet through the official website at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in. The provisional answer key helps to calculate estimated scores before the final result is announced.Along with the release of the answer key the objection window has also been activated. Candidates who are not satisfied with any question or answer mentioned in the provisional answer key can raise objections through the official portal. The last date to submit objections is September 5, 2026 up to 11:59 PM. Candidates must provide proper justification and supporting documents while submitting their objections.

AP AEE Answer Key 2026 Download Link Candidates can now download and check the AP AEE Answer Key 2026 and Response Sheet through the official recruitment portal. They must check the responses and calculate their estimated marks as per the marking scheme. Check the direct link in the table given below. AP AEE Answer Key 2026 Click Here AP AEE Answer Key 2026 Highlights The AP AEE examination was conducted in Computer Based Mode from August 22 to August 29, 2026. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 629 Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts across APTRANSCO, APGENCO, APSPDCL, APCPDCL and APEPDCL. Check the table below for the key highlights related to the AP AEE Exam 2026. Particulars Details Conducting Body AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal Post Name Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Total Vacancies 629 Exam Dates August 22 to August 29, 2026 Answer Key Release Date August 30, 2026 Answer Key Status Released Objection Last Date September 5, 2026 Official Website apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in

Steps to Download the AP AEE Answer Key 2026 Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the AP AEE Answer Key 2026 and Response Sheet- Visit the official AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in.

The homepage will open there you will find a link that states AP AEE Answer Key 2026 and Response Sheet.

Click on the relevant link.

Enter your ID and Password or other required login credentials.

The AP AEE answer key and response sheet will appear on your screen

Calculate your marks according to the prescribed marking scheme.

Download and save the answer key for future references. AP AEE Answer Key 2026: What After Answer Key? As the provisional answer key has now been released candidates can check their responses and raise objections till September 5. The authorities will examine the objections submitted before preparing the final answer key. After the objection process is completed the final answer key and result will be released by the authorities.