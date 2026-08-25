AP Special TET 2026: Registration Begins for In-Service Teachers at cse.ap.gov.in, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points AP Special TET 2026 is for in-service teachers appointed before 2011 without a valid TET.

Online applications are open from August 25 to September 24, 2026.

Computer-based exams for Special TET 2026 will be held from October 11 to 21, 2026.

AP Special TET 2026: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has announced a special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers. This test is for those teachers who were appointed before 2011 but do not have a valid TET certificate. The School Education Department released the notification on 24 August 2026 on the official website,cse.ap.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online from today, August 25, and will continue till September 24, 2026. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. This Special TET is only for continuing in service and getting promotions. It will not be used for new teacher recruitment. Check this article to know more about Special TET, its eligibility & application process. AP Special TET 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all information about AP Special TET 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh Exam Name Special TET for In-Service Teachers – August 2026 Applicable For In-service teachers appointed before 2011 without TET Eligible Institutions Government, Local Body, APREIS, Government Welfare Residential Schools, AP Model Schools, Private Aided Schools Application Mode Online only Application Dates August 25 to September 24, 2026 Application Fee ₹1,000 per paper Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Exam Dates October 11 to 21, 2026 Hall Ticket Release October 5, 2026 Papers Paper-I (Classes I-V), Paper-II (Classes VI-VIII) Purpose Continuation of service and promotion only, not for new recruitment Official Website cse.ap.gov.in

What is Special TET? Special TET is a one-time Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by the Andhra Pradesh government for in-service teachers. It is meant for teachers who joined duty before 2011 but never cleared TET. The Supreme Court had directed states to ensure all teachers hold a valid TET certificate, even those already working. Following this order, the AP School Education Department introduced this special exam. It allows existing teachers to fulfil the TET requirement without affecting their current job. The test will not be used for fresh recruitment, only for continuation of service and future promotions. AP Special TET 2026 Check Schedule Interested candidates must check the complete AP Special TET exam schedule 2026, officially released by the Government of Andhra Pradesh on 24 August 2026

Events Dates Notification and Information Bulletin release date August 24, 2026 Application process start date August 25, 2026 Last date to register September 24, 2026 Last date to pay application fee September 24, 2026 Mock test date September 25, 2026 Admit card release date From October 5, 2026 Exam dates October 11 to October 21, 2026 Release of provisional answer key October 24, 2026 Objection window dates October 25 to November 1, 2026 Final answer key release date November 10, 2026 Display of results November 15, 2026 AP Special TET 2026 Notification PDF AP Govt has started the online application process for the Special TET Notification 2026 on 25 August 2026. Interested candidates must check the official notification provided below to get more information about its eligibility, vacancies, and other details.

AP Special TET 2026 Notification Check Here & Check Here AP Special TET 2026 Apply Link Andhra Pradesh government has started the online registration process for Special TET teacher recruitment. Interested candidates can apply online from today, 25 August 2026. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, September 24, 2026. AP Special TET 2026 Click Here AP Special TET 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for AP Special TET 2026 must fulfil the following eligibility criteria given below: Teachers must be working in service, appointed on a regular or Minimum Time Scale basis

Must have been appointed before 2011

Should not currently hold a valid TET certificate

Eligible if working under: Government schools, Local Body schools, APREIS, Government Welfare Residential Schools, AP Model Schools, Private Aided Institutions, or other government department schools

Teachers of Classes I to V must appear for Paper-I

Teachers of Classes VI to VIII must appear for Paper-II

Teachers who want to move from Classes I-V to Classes VI-VIII (with required qualifications) must appear for both papers.