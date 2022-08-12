APSC Junior Engineer Interview Admit Card 2022 To Release on Aug 18 at apsc.nic.in, Download Schedule

Assam PSC has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check download link here.

APSC Junior Engineer Interview Admit Card 2022 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under PWD Assam on its official website. Commission has uploaded the details programme of Interview/Viva-Voce for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post which will be commence from 22 August 2022 onwards.



Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post against Advt. No. 06/2019 can download APSC Assistant Engineer Interview Admit Card 2022 from the link available on the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in

However you can download the APSC Assistant Engineer Interview Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APSC Junior Engineer Interview Admit Card 2022





As per the short notice released, the Interview/Viva-Voce for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Public Work Department will be conducted from 22 August 2022 to 08 September 2022 as per the schedule given on the official website.

Candidates qualified for the interview round should note that they will have to bring the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the Interview/Viva-Voce schedule.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for the Interview/Viva-Voce round on 18 August 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

How to Download: APSC Junior Engineer Interview Admit Card 2022

