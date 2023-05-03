Assam Grade 3 result 2023 for SLRC Direct Recruitment Result at 2 PM AT at sebaonline.org; Direct Link, Details

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2023 will be available today. Candidates can download Assam Grade 3 Result Here.

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2023 will be announced in one hour. The news has been confirmed by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam and by the chief minister of Assam Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on ots official twitter handle. Candidates who appeared Assam Class 3 Exam can check their results by visiting the website (sebaonline.org). However, the result links are also available here.

The result will be released for the candidates who appeared in viva voce and skill tests can check the result. The Interview and Skill Test Exam was conducted from December 2022 to February 2023 for a total of 25792 posts.

Assam Class 3 Result 2023 Link



The result for the Assam Direct Recruitment Class 3 Exam will be made available through online mode. The candidates are required to login into the website with their application and password, in order to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Marks 2023.

Assam Direct Recruitment Result Link Check Here

Assam Class 4 Result 2023 Date



It is to be noted that, the result of Class-IV Recruitment will be declared on the 4th of May 2023 at 2PM. Assam Direct Recruitment Class 4 Link will also be provided here.

Assam Direct Recruitment Result Overview 2023

Name of the Exam Body Board of Secondary Education, Assam. Name of the Exam Assam Direct Recruitment Exam Post Name Class-IV and Class-III Number of Vacancies 25,792 Posts Type Result Skill Test Date Class 3 - 21 to 29 December 2022 Class 4 - 5th January 2023 Onwards Number of Candidates Approx 50 thousand Result Status Grade 3 - May 3, 2023 Grade 4 - May 4, 2023 Official Website 3rd May 2023

How to Download Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the given steps in order to check the Assam Class 3 and Class 4 Results.

Step 1: Visit the website of Assam Direct Recruitment Website

Step 2: Go to ‘View Result in Link 1' or ‘View Result in Link 2’

Step 3: Enter details such qs your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Login into the account

Step 5: Download Assam Direct Recruitment Result

The written exam for Grade III, Grade IV and Driver written test was conducted from August, 2022 to September, 2022. Around 50 thousand candidates have been shortliste for the skill test and interview for Grade III, Grade IV and Driver Posts conducted by SLRC.