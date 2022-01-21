Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Today on slprbassam.in, Check Physical Exam Date Here

Assam Police Constable Admit Card for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be available today on slprbassam.in.

Assam Police PET PST Admit Card 2022: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam is going to release the admit card of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for 705 post of Constable (UB) and 1429 post of Constable (AB) today i.e. on slprbassam.in.

We will update you with Assam Police Constable Admit Card Link in this article.

Assam Police Physical Test will be scheduled to be held from 01 February 2022 for Bajali, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kamrup (M), Kamrup Rural, Karimganj, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and Udalguri.

How to Download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website - slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on ‘ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD PORTAL’given under ‘Please click here to go to the Admit Card Download Portal’ It will redirect you to a new page - https://links.constablerecruitment.com/ Now, click on the link given under ‘Download’ Section against ‘Admit Cards for PST/PET for recruitment of 705 posts of Constable (UB) & 1429 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Police in pursuant to advertisement dated 06-12-2021’ Download Assam Police Admit Card 2022

Assam Police Constable PST

Shortlisted applicants will be undergone for measurement of the height, weight & chest (only male & transgender) using the latest technology after which they will be examined by a Medical Officer for preliminary check-ups like

knock knee, vision test, colour blindness test, flat foot, varicose vein, physical deformities etc

Assam Police Constable PST will carry no marks of the candidates will be done.

Assam Police Constable PET

Those who clear PST, will be required to undergo PET. The PET consists of the following:



Male & Transgender Candidates

Race: Those who qualify in the PST will be subjected to 3200 metres race to be completed within 14 minutes (840 seconds).

Long Jump: Minimum 335 cm for long jump (3 chances to be given and longest valid jump rounded off to the nearest cm will be considered for awarding marks).

Female Candidates