Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 (Out) @sebaonline.org: Check Class 3 Link Here

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has announced the result of the Written Examination for Class 3rd Posts on its official website i.e. sebaonline.org. Candidates who have attended the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam on 28 August 2022 and 11 September 2022 can download SEBA Class 3 Result, from this article, for Paper 3 (HSSLC or Equivalent), Paper IV (Bachelor's Degree/ Bachelor's Degree with Computer Certificate/ Diploma) and Paper V (HSLC or Equivalent (for the post of Driver).

They are required to enter their Application Number and the Password used when filling out the application and downloading admit cards.

Assam Direct Recruitment Result Download Link

Candidates who have qualified for the exam will be required to appear for the next test level and to verify the documents. The details regarding the same will be notified later.

Assam SEBA Class 3 Cut Off Marks

The candidates can check cut off marks of different categories below:

How to Download Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 ?