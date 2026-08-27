AVNL Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket PDF for Junior Technician & Other Posts Here

AVNL Admit Card 2026: The Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) has released the AVNL admit card for the written examination on 27 August 2026. The examination is scheduled to take place on 10 September 2026 in inline mode (Computer Based Test). The candidates who have applied for the AVNL recruitment can download their hall ticket pdf from the official website at avnl.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, the AVNL is going to fill 1213 posts of Junior Technician, Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Manager, and others.

AVNL Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The AVNL CBT is going to be held on 10 September 2026 in a single session for the recruitment to posts of Junior Technician, Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Manager, and others. Check the highlights in the table below: