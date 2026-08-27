AVNL Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket PDF for Junior Technician & Other Posts Here
AVNL Admit Card 2026: The AVNL has released the admit card for the written examination scheduled to be held on 10 September 2026. The exam is going to be conducted for 1213 posts including Junior Technician, Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Manager, etc. Check this article to get the download link for the admit card.
Key Points
- AVNL released admit cards on August 27, 2026, for the upcoming CBT.
- The Computer Based Test (CBT) for 1213 posts is scheduled for September 10, 2026.
- Candidates can download hall tickets from avnl.co.in using user ID & password.
AVNL Admit Card 2026: The Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) has released the AVNL admit card for the written examination on 27 August 2026. The examination is scheduled to take place on 10 September 2026 in inline mode (Computer Based Test). The candidates who have applied for the AVNL recruitment can download their hall ticket pdf from the official website at avnl.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, the AVNL is going to fill 1213 posts of Junior Technician, Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Manager, and others.
AVNL Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The AVNL CBT is going to be held on 10 September 2026 in a single session for the recruitment to posts of Junior Technician, Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Manager, and others. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL)
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Post Name
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Junior Technician, Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Manager, and others
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Advertisement No.
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AVNL/CO/HR/2026/06
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No. of Vacancies
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1213
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Exam Date
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10 September 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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27 August 2026
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Official Website
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avnl.co.in
AVNL Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are going to appear for the AVNL CBT scheduled for 10 September can download their hall ticket pdf through the direct link provided here. You need to use your user ID and password to download the hall ticket.
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AVNL Admit Card 2026
How to Download AVNL Admit Card 2026
To download the AVNL admit card 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided here:
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Visit the official website at avnl.co.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Offerings section and click on the “Download eAdmit card (ADVT. NO. AVNL/CO/HR/2026/06)” link.
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Enter your user ID, password, and security code.
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Click on the Login button.
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Your admit card pdf will appear on the screen.
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Download it and take a printout of it.
Details Mentioned on AVNL Admit Card 2026
The following details will be mentioned on the AVNL admit card 2026:
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Candidate’s Name
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Roll Number
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Registration Number/ Application Number
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Exam Centre Address
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Exam Centre Name
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Exam Timings
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Exam Date
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Signature & Photograph of the Candidate
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.