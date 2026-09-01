BGSSL Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply For 2049 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
BGSSL Recruitment 2026 has started the application process today, 1 September 2026. Candidates can apply online for 2,049 posts through the official website, bgss.in. Check this article to know about BGSSL recruitment, its eligibility, vacancy details, and more.
Key Points
- BGSSL, a Bank of Baroda subsidiary, released 2,049 vacancies for 2026 recruitment.
- Application period is from September 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026.
- Eligibility varies by post; selection involves application screening, shortlisting, and interviews.
BGSSL Recruitment 2026: Baroda Global Shared Services Limited (BGSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has released a new recruitment notification for 2026. The company is hiring for 2,049 vacancies across various executive and managerial posts. These posts are spread across multiple departments and locations in India, including GIFT City, Gandhinagar and other centres. The application process started on 1 September 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official BGSSL Careers portal or by sending their updated resume through email. The last date to submit the application is 30 September 2026. Candidates should check the eligibility criteria before applying.
BGSSL Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about BGSSL Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particular
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Details
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Organization
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Baroda Global Shared Services Limited (BGSSL)
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Parent Organization
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Bank of Baroda
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Total Vacancies
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2,049
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Posts
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Apprentice (Tele Calling), Tele-Collection Agent, Executive (ATM/Reconciliation/Complaints/Debit Cards), Executive (Trade Finance Operations), Executive (CASA/FCNR/Calling), Procurement Manager, MIS Analyst, Deputy Manager (HR & Admin), and others
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Application Start Date
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1 September 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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30 September 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Application Mode
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Online / Email
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Job Location
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GIFT City (Gandhinagar), Vadodara, Bengaluru, and other locations
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Official Website
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bgss.in/careers/all
BGSSL Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
BGSSL has released a recruitment notification for various posts on 31 August 2026. Interested candidates must check the detailed post-wise notification PDF from the direct link given below to know about its eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and other information.
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BGSSL Recruitment 2026 Notification
BGSSL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates must fulfill all the eligibility criteria for BGSSL Recruitment 2026 listed below:
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Educational qualification varies by post; candidates must hold a Graduate, Post Graduate, MBA, CA, CS, or Engineering degree, depending on the role applied for
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Relevant work experience is required for most executive and managerial posts
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Age limit varies post-wise, as per the official notification
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Age relaxation is applicable as per BGSSL's prescribed rules
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No application fee is charged to candidates of any category
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Candidates must check the detailed official notification on bgss.in for exact post-wise qualification and age criteria before applying
BGSSL Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
BGSSL has officially started the application process for a total of 2,049 posts. Interested candidates can apply online from today, 1 September till 30 September 2026, through the direct link given below:
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BGSSL Recruitment 2026
BGSSL Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
BGSSL follows a shortlisting-based selection process for most posts:
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Screening of applications based on eligibility and qualification
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Shortlisting of candidates for the next round
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Personal interview
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No written exam has been mentioned in the notification
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com