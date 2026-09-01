BGSSL Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply For 2049 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

BGSSL Recruitment 2026: Baroda Global Shared Services Limited (BGSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has released a new recruitment notification for 2026. The company is hiring for 2,049 vacancies across various executive and managerial posts. These posts are spread across multiple departments and locations in India, including GIFT City, Gandhinagar and other centres. The application process started on 1 September 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official BGSSL Careers portal or by sending their updated resume through email. The last date to submit the application is 30 September 2026. Candidates should check the eligibility criteria before applying.

BGSSL Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about BGSSL Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: