Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Last Date Today: Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply - Direct Link Here
Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 application is closing today, on 15th July 2026, for a total of 3,687 Assistant Professor posts. Candidates must complete their application form online at hedbiharrec.samarth.edu.in before the last date. Check complete details about eligibility, application fee, and steps to apply in this article.
Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 registration process is closing today, 15 July 2026. This recruitment is conducted by the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC), Patna, for 3,687 Assistant Professor (Contractual Faculty) posts across universities in Bihar. The online application process was started on 3 July and closes on 15 July, 2026 through the official website of the Higher Education Department (HED) Bihar Samarth Portal at hedbiharrec.samarth.edu.in. There is no application fee. It covers a total of 6 subjects, including Hindi, Economics, History, Political Science, English, and Sociology. Candidates are advised to check the complete eligibility criteria and the selection process before the last date.
Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
BSUSC has started the online registration process for Bihar Assistant Recruitment 2026 on July 3, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 3,687 posts. They can check the direct link below to complete their registration process before the last date,today July 15, 2026.
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Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026
Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Interested candidates can check the highlights table of the Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC), Patna
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Notification No.
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BSUSC/CAP-01 to 06/2026
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Notification Date
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July 3, 2026
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Post Name
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Assistant Professor (Contractual Faculty)
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Total Vacancies
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3,687
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Subject Covered
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Hindi, Economics, History, Political Science, English, Sociology
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Institutions Covered
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Universities of Bihar, including 211 newly constituted Rajkiya Degree Colleges
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Date
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July 3 - 15, 2026
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Application Fee
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No Fee
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Official Website
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hedbiharrec.samarth.edu.in
Steps to Apply for Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026
Interested candidates can follow these steps to apply online:
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Visit the HED Bihar Samarth Portal, hedbiharrec.samarth.edu.in
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Register using your mobile number and e-mail id
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Log in and fill in all personal, academic, and other information
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Fill in the class 10th, 12th, Bachelor’s, and Master’s details correctly
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Select the correct qualification (NET/SLET/SET/Ph.D.)
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Select the top ten universities in preference order without repetition
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Upload photographs, signatures, and other required documents
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Review and then submit it
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Save it for future references
Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
Candiates who are applying for the Bihar Assistant professor recruitment 2026 must know that there is no application fee for any category. Candidates from all categories, including general, SC/ST and OBC can apply free of cost through the HED Samarth Portal.
Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 must check the complete eligibility criteria listed below:
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Nationality: Candidates must be a citizen of India
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Educational Qualification: They must have a Master's Degree in the relevant subject with a minimum 55% marks (for reserved category candidates: 50% marks)
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Additional Educational Qualification: They must hold any of the educational qualification (NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D) as per UGC Regulations
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Age Limit: Their minimum age must be 21 years and maximum age must be 43 years
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Age Relaxation: There will be age relaxation given to the candidates who belong to the reserved category as per the guidelines of the Bihar government.
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Subjects Included: Hindi, Economics, History, Political Science, English, Sociology
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Degrees: They must hold a Bachelor’s and Master’s/Postgraduate Degree in the relevant subject
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com