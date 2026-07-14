Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Last Date Today: Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply - Direct Link Here

Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 registration process is closing today, 15 July 2026. This recruitment is conducted by the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC), Patna, for 3,687 Assistant Professor (Contractual Faculty) posts across universities in Bihar. The online application process was started on 3 July and closes on 15 July, 2026 through the official website of the Higher Education Department (HED) Bihar Samarth Portal at hedbiharrec.samarth.edu.in. There is no application fee. It covers a total of 6 subjects, including Hindi, Economics, History, Political Science, English, and Sociology. Candidates are advised to check the complete eligibility criteria and the selection process before the last date.

BSUSC has started the online registration process for Bihar Assistant Recruitment 2026 on July 3, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 3,687 posts. They can check the direct link below to complete their registration process before the last date,today July 15, 2026.

Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Apply Here

Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Interested candidates can check the highlights table of the Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 given below: