Bihar Police Constable Cut Off: Category-wise Expected Cutoff Marks

Bihar Police Constable 2023 Cut off: Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 is conducted by Central selection board of constable (CSBC) on 01, 07 and 15 October 2023 in two shifts. Although this exam is qualifying in nature, the candidates need to clear the cutoff set by the board to go further in the next round. Check out the expected and previous year cutoff of Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023.

Bihar Police Constable 2023 Cut off: Central selection board of constable (CSBC) successfully conducted the Bihar Police Constable Exam on 01 October 2023 in two shifts at various centers all over Bihar. This exam is also scheduled for 07 and 15 October 2023 in two shifts. In this article, we will discuss the Bihar Police Constable Exam expected cutoff based on the difficulty level of the exam, along with the factors that decide the cutoff, and previous year cutoff.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023: Overview

Central selection board of constable (CSBC) has invited applications for 21391 constable posts in Bihar Police in July 2023. For which the CSBC is conducting the Exam on 01, 07 and 15 October 2023 in two shifts in various cities of Bihar. Check out the key highlights of the Bihar Police Constable Exam below.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 Overview Recruiting Body Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Post Name Bihar Police Constable Selection Process Written Exam (Offline)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) Exam Date 01, 07, and 15 October 2023 Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100 Duration 120 minutes Passing Marks 30 Number of Vacancies 21391 Official Website https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/

Bihar Police Constable Expected Cut Off

Here we will provide the date-wise and shift-wise expected cutoff of each paper of Bihar Police Constable Exam. The Bihar Police Constable exam is scheduled on 01, 07, and 15 October 2023 in two shifts i.e, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm.

Category Gender Expected Cut Off UR Male 75-80 Female 70-75 EWS Male 70-75 Female 65-70 BC Male 70-75 Female 65-70 EBC Male 70-75 Female 60-65 SC Male 65-70 Female 60-65 ST Male 60-65 Female 55-60

Factors Deciding Bihar Police Constable Cut Off Marks

There are various factors responsible for determining the cutoff marks, some of them are as follows.

Number of Test-Takers: The number of candidates appearing in the exam always affects the cut-off marks. The high number of candidates means high competition which increases the cut-off marks.

Difficulty Level of Exam: The difficulty level of the exam is also a crucial factor that decides the cut-off marks. If the questions asked in the exam are difficult in nature, then the cut-off marks will definitely come down.

Number of Vacancies: The number of vacancies is always inversely proportional to the cut-off mark. The lesser number of vacancies means high cut-off and vice-versa.

Candidate’s performance: The overall performance of candidates also affects the cut-off marks. If a high number of candidates do well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

Previous Year Bihar Police Constable Cut off

The candidates should analyse the Bihar Police Constable exam's previous year's cut-off marks to understand how much they need to score to move further for the PET/PST round. Check out the Bihar Police Constable exam category-wise cut-off marks for the year 2022.