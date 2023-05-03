Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Apply for SDFSO Posts

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspector SI Prohibition and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer SDFSO Posts. The candidates can apply online from 04 May 2023 to 04 June 2023
Important Dates:
- Starting Date for Online Application - 04 May 2023
- Last date for submission of online application: 24 August 2020
Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
- Sub Inspector, SI Prohibition - 11
- Sub Divisional Fire Station Officer - 53
Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidate must have a Graduation Degree from a recognized University.
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit - 18 years
- Maximum Age for Male: 37 Years
- Maximum Age for Female: 40 Years
How to apply for Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 ?
The candidates can apply online on the official website from May 4 to June 4, 2023.