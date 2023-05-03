Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Apply for SDFSO Posts

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Candidates can check Vacancy, Important Dates, Eligibility and Other Details.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspector SI Prohibition and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer SDFSO Posts. The candidates can apply online from 04 May 2023 to 04 June 2023

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Online Application - 04 May 2023

Last date for submission of online application: 24 August 2020

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector, SI Prohibition - 11

Sub Divisional Fire Station Officer - 53

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have a Graduation Degree from a recognized University.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 18 years

Maximum Age for Male: 37 Years

Maximum Age for Female: 40 Years

How to apply for Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online on the official website from May 4 to June 4, 2023.