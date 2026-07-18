BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026 Postponed, New Exam Date to Be Announced Soon

Key Points BPSC postponed the 72nd CCE Prelims 2026 due to unavoidable reasons.

The exam was originally scheduled for July 26, 2026 (Sunday).

A new exam date will be announced later via a separate official notice.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examinations 2026. The exam was scheduled to be held on July 26, 2026 (Sunday). As per the official notice, BPSC said the exam is being deferred due to unavoidable reasons. The commission has not shared a new exam date yet. It will announce the revised date later through a separate notice. BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026 Postponed Check Notice BPSC has officially released a notice regarding the postponement of the 72nd Combined(Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The exam was earlier scheduled for July 26, 2026. Now, the examination is being deferred due to some reasons. Candidates who are appearing in the BPSC 72nd prelims exam can check the official notice. महत्वपूर्ण सूचना



एकीकृत 72वीं संयुक्त (प्रारंभिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा, जो 26 जुलाई, 2026 को आयोजित होनी थी, अपरिहार्य कारणों से स्थगित कर दी गई है।



परीक्षा की नई तिथि की सूचना आयोग द्वारा शीघ्र जारी की जाएगी।#BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #ExamUpdate #BPSC72nd… pic.twitter.com/aEPRJrI9Eu — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) July 18, 2026

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026 Key Highlights The 72nd Recruitment cycle is being conducted by the BPSC to fill 1186 vacancies across various administrative services in the government of Bihar. Candidates can check all the key information below in the table. Particulars Details Exam Name Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Earlier Exam Date July 26, 2026 (Sunday) New Exam Date To be announced later Reason for Postponement Unavoidable reasons Notice Issued By Exam Controller, BPSC, Patna Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in BPSC 72nd CCE Exam Selection Process Through this examination, candidates are selected for various prestigious Group A and Group B posts including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Revenue Officer, Rural Development Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer and other administrative positions. The recruitment process consists of three stages

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Interview. BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Postponed What Should Candidates Do Now? The BPSC 72nd CCE Preliminary Examination 2026 has been postponed and candidates are advised to keep preparing for the exam, while regularly checking the official website of BPSC for the latest updates. The commission has stated that the new exam date will be notified separately in an official notification. Aspirants should take advantage of the extra time for revision, practice of mock tests and keep themselves updated from official sources only, and not from any unverified information floating around on social media. BPSC 72nd CCE Exam 2026 Statistics According to reports, the commission received approximately 5.15 lakh online applications for the 72nd BPSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) making it the highest number of applications received for the exam so far. Compared to the 71st BPSC CCE, there has been a significant increase in registrations this year. While around 4.71 lakh candidates applied for the examination last year the number of applications has risen considerably for the 72nd edition.