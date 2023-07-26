BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023 Mains Exam: Apply Online Till Aug 16, Check Mains Exam

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the online application schedule for Assistant posts on its official website. Check mains exam schedule, pattern and others.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission has released short notification regarding the online application for Assistant posts for mains round. All those candidates qualified successfully in the prelims exam held on April 28, 2023 are able to apply for these posts.

A total of 44 Assistant posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive launched across the state. Candidates qualified in prelims exam can apply online for these posts on or before August 16, 2023. The online application process will commence from July 27, 2023.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 27, 2023

Closing date of application: August 16, 2023

Mains Exam schedule: August 31, 2023

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant: 44 Posts

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Mains Exam Pattern

There will be two papers in the mains exam round for Assistant posts.

Paper I: Hindi, and

Paper II: General Studies

Marks obtained in Hindi are of qualifying nature and questions will be asked in Objective mode with multiple choice options. There will be a total 100 questions each carrying one mark. Duration for the exam will be 2 hours 15 minutes.

For General Studies, there will be total two papers out of which questions will be based on

General Studies-50 questions

General Science and Math-50

Reasoning-50

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification Notification PDF

How To Apply For BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023?



You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website–https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

Step 2: Click on the link BPSC Assistant Mains Exam 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.

Step 4: After that, submit the application form.

Step 5: Now will get the registration Number and Password on your phone/email.

Step 6: Candidates should note that they will have to again log in with the above credentials and finalize the entire application process with the guidelines mentioned on the official website.

Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.