BPSC TRE 4.0 Selection Process 2026: Check Prelims & Mains Pattern
BPSC TRE 4.0 Selection Process 2026: The BPSC has finally released the TRE 4.0 notification on 19 August. The BPSC has made a significant change in the selection process of the TRE by introducing the Prelims and Mains stages. Check this article to learn the detailed selection process and pattern.
Key Points
- BPSC TRE 4.0 (2026) notification released for 32,388 teacher vacancies.
- The 2026 TRE 4.0 introduces a new two-stage selection: Prelims & Mains.
- Both Prelims & Mains are objective, MCQ-based with negative marking; no interview.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Selection Process 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for the fourth phase of Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) on its website bpsc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 32,388 vacancies have been announced for Primary, Middle, Secondary, and Higher Secondary teacher positions. The BPSC has introduced drastic changes in the selection process of TRE 4.0, with the introduction of Preliminary & Mains stage. This means that the candidates will now have to appear for two stages to qualify the examination. The Prelims & Mains will be objective in nature and consists of multiple choice questions and also has a provision for negative marking.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Selection Process 2026
The BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment involves a two-stage selection process.
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Prelims
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Mains
The candidates will have to appear in both the examinations to qualify for the recruitment examination. The candidates have to qualify each stage individually. There will be no interview in the recruitment process.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Prelims Pattern 2026
The candidates who are going to apply for the BPSC TRE 4.0 will have to appear for the Preliminary examination first. The Prelims will serve as the screening test for the candidates to get shortlisted for the Mains. Check the exam pattern here.
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Type of Questions
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MCQs
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No. of Questions
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150
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Marks per Question
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+1
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Total Marks
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150
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Negative Marking
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0.33
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Duration
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2 hours
BPSC TRE 4.0 Mains Pattern 2026
The BPSC TRE 4.0 Mains examination will also be objective in nature consisting of MCQs. The Mains examination will generally consist of three parts but the structure varies as per the level (1-5, 6-8, 9-10, 11-12). There will be two parts for class 1-5 and three parts for classes 6 and above. Here’s the general structure:
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Part I: Language (Qualifying) - Minimum 30% required.
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Part II: General Studies.
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Part III: Subject Paper (For classes 6 and above).
There will be a total of 150 questions for 150 marks and there will also be a negative marking of ⅓ or 0.33 for each incorrect answer. The candidates will be given 2 hours 30 minutes to complete the exam.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.