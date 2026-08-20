BPSC TRE 4.0 Selection Process 2026: Check Prelims & Mains Pattern

BPSC TRE 4.0 Selection Process 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for the fourth phase of Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) on its website bpsc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 32,388 vacancies have been announced for Primary, Middle, Secondary, and Higher Secondary teacher positions. The BPSC has introduced drastic changes in the selection process of TRE 4.0, with the introduction of Preliminary & Mains stage. This means that the candidates will now have to appear for two stages to qualify the examination. The Prelims & Mains will be objective in nature and consists of multiple choice questions and also has a provision for negative marking.

The candidates will have to appear in both the examinations to qualify for the recruitment examination. The candidates have to qualify each stage individually. There will be no interview in the recruitment process.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Prelims Pattern 2026

The candidates who are going to apply for the BPSC TRE 4.0 will have to appear for the Preliminary examination first. The Prelims will serve as the screening test for the candidates to get shortlisted for the Mains. Check the exam pattern here.

Type of Questions MCQs No. of Questions 150 Marks per Question +1 Total Marks 150 Negative Marking 0.33 Duration 2 hours

BPSC TRE 4.0 Mains Pattern 2026

The BPSC TRE 4.0 Mains examination will also be objective in nature consisting of MCQs. The Mains examination will generally consist of three parts but the structure varies as per the level (1-5, 6-8, 9-10, 11-12). There will be two parts for class 1-5 and three parts for classes 6 and above. Here’s the general structure: