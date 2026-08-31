BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Application Process for 32,388 Teacher Posts Postponed
BPSC has postponed the TRE 4.0 online application process, earlier set to begin September 1, 2026, for 32,388 teacher posts under Advertisement No. 14/2026. The commission cited procedural changes as the reason. New dates will be announced soon. Candidates must keep checking bpsc.bihar.gov.in for updates.
Key Points
- BPSC TRE 4.0 applications for 32,388 teacher vacancies have been postponed.
- The application process was originally scheduled to begin on September 1, 2026.
- Postponement is due to procedural changes; new dates will be announced soon.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026:The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the online application process for the Teacher Recruitment Examination 4.0 (TRE 4.0). The applications were scheduled to start on September 1, 2026, under Advertisement No. 14/2026, for 32,388 School Teacher vacancies under the Bihar Education Department. According to an official notice issued by BPSC, the process has been postponed due to procedural changes. The commission has not given a new date for the application process yet. It has stated that the revised dates will be announced soon. Candidates should keep checking the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, for updates.
विज्ञापन सं.-14/2026, चतुर्थ चरण के विद्यालय अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा (TRE-4.0) के तहत शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार के अन्तर्गत विद्यालय अध्यापक के कुल- 32,388 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की निर्धारित प्रक्रिया, जो दिनांक - 01.09.2026 से प्रस्तावित है, प्रक्रियात्मक बदलाव… pic.twitter.com/PhjJT9dCZV— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 31, 2026
BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination 4.0 (TRE 4.0) Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about BPSE TRE 4.0 Recruitment in the table given below:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Advertisement No.
|
14/2026
|
Recruitment Name
|
Teacher Recruitment Examination 4.0 (TRE 4.0)
|
Total Vacancies
|
32,388
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Original Application Start Date
|
September 1, 2026
|
Current Status
|
Postponed
|
Reason for Postponement
|
Procedural changes
|
New Application Dates
|
To be announced soon
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC TRE 4.0 2026 New Application Date
BPSC has not announced a new date for the online application process yet. The commission has only stated that the revised schedule will be released soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, for the updated dates. We will update this article as soon as BPSC releases the new date.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Previously Announced Date
BPSC had earlier announced that the online application process for TRE 4.0 would begin on September 1, 2026, and close on September 30, 2026. The fee payment window was set to close a day earlier, on September 29, 2026. The written exam was tentatively scheduled between September 22 and 27, 2026. These dates have now been put on hold following the postponement notice, and candidates will need to wait for the revised schedule.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy Details
Candidates must check the complete vacancy details for BPSC TRE 4.0 in the table given below:
|
Post
|
Classes
|
Vacancies
|
Primary Teacher
|
1 to 5
|
3,847
|
Middle School Teacher
|
6 to 8
|
8,563
|
Secondary Teacher
|
9 to 10
|
3,877
|
Higher Secondary Teacher
|
11 to 12
|
16,101
|
Total
|
—
|
32,388
About BPSC TRE 4.0
BPSC TRE 4.0 is the fourth phase of the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination. It is conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission to fill teacher posts under the Education Department, Government of Bihar. The recruitment covers teaching posts from Class 1 to Class 12. Candidates need a valid CTET, BTET, or STET certificate along with the required academic qualification to apply.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com