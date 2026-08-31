BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Application Process for 32,388 Teacher Posts Postponed

Key Points BPSC TRE 4.0 applications for 32,388 teacher vacancies have been postponed.

The application process was originally scheduled to begin on September 1, 2026.

Postponement is due to procedural changes; new dates will be announced soon.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026:The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the online application process for the Teacher Recruitment Examination 4.0 (TRE 4.0). The applications were scheduled to start on September 1, 2026, under Advertisement No. 14/2026, for 32,388 School Teacher vacancies under the Bihar Education Department. According to an official notice issued by BPSC, the process has been postponed due to procedural changes. The commission has not given a new date for the application process yet. It has stated that the revised dates will be announced soon. Candidates should keep checking the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, for updates. विज्ञापन सं.-14/2026, चतुर्थ चरण के विद्यालय अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा (TRE-4.0) के तहत शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार के अन्तर्गत विद्यालय अध्यापक के कुल- 32,388 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की निर्धारित प्रक्रिया, जो दिनांक - 01.09.2026 से प्रस्तावित है, प्रक्रियात्मक बदलाव… pic.twitter.com/PhjJT9dCZV — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 31, 2026

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination 4.0 (TRE 4.0) Highlights Candidates can find all the information about BPSE TRE 4.0 Recruitment in the table given below: Particular Details Advertisement No. 14/2026 Recruitment Name Teacher Recruitment Examination 4.0 (TRE 4.0) Total Vacancies 32,388 Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Original Application Start Date September 1, 2026 Current Status Postponed Reason for Postponement Procedural changes New Application Dates To be announced soon Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in BPSC TRE 4.0 2026 New Application Date BPSC has not announced a new date for the online application process yet. The commission has only stated that the revised schedule will be released soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, for the updated dates. We will update this article as soon as BPSC releases the new date.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Previously Announced Date BPSC had earlier announced that the online application process for TRE 4.0 would begin on September 1, 2026, and close on September 30, 2026. The fee payment window was set to close a day earlier, on September 29, 2026. The written exam was tentatively scheduled between September 22 and 27, 2026. These dates have now been put on hold following the postponement notice, and candidates will need to wait for the revised schedule. BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy Details Candidates must check the complete vacancy details for BPSC TRE 4.0 in the table given below: Post Classes Vacancies Primary Teacher 1 to 5 3,847 Middle School Teacher 6 to 8 8,563 Secondary Teacher 9 to 10 3,877 Higher Secondary Teacher 11 to 12 16,101 Total — 32,388