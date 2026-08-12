BPSSC ASI Operator Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks Here
BPSSC has released the Bihar Police ASI (Operator) Cut Off 2026 on its official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the prelims exam held on 22 July 2026 can check the category-wise qualifying marks in this article.
Key Points
- BPSSC released ASI Operator Prelims Cutoff 2026 & results for exam held on July 22, 2026.
- Out of 42,595 candidates, 6,748 qualified for mains for 462 ASI Operator vacancies.
- Category-wise cutoff marks are available on bpssc.bihar.gov.in for all categories.
BPSSC ASI Operator Cut Off 2026: Bihar Police ASI Cutoff 2026: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has officially released the cutoff marks for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operator) prelims exam along with its result. The written exam was held on July 22, 2026, in a single shift for 462 vacancies. A total of 1,03,148 candidates appeared, out of which 42,595 appeared for the exam, and 6,748 candidates qualified. Category-wise cutoff marks have been announced for General, EWS, SC, ST, EBC, BC, and BC Women categories, along with separate cutoffs for the freedom fighters' grandchildren (FFW) quota. Candidates who cleared the cutoff will now be eligible to appear for the mains written exam.
BPSSC ASI Cut Off 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about BPSSC ASI Operator Cut off in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)
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Post Name
|
Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operator)
|
Advertisement No.
|
04/2026
|
Total Vacancies
|
462 Posts
|
Exam Date
|
July 22, 2026
|
Total Registered Candidates
|
1,03,148
|
Candidates Appeared
|
42,595
|
Candidates disqualified
|
990
|
Valid answer sheets evaluated
|
41,605
|
Minimum qualifying marks
|
30%
|
Total candidates selected for mains
|
6,748
|
Official Website
|
bpssc.bihar.gov.in
BPSSC ASI Cut Off 2026
BPSSC ASI Operator Cut-off 2026 is now available in a PDF file on the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Prelims exam held on 22 July 2026 can now check the official cut-off from the link given below.
|
BPSSC ASI Operator Cut-off 2026
BPSSC ASI Operator Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026
BPSSC has released the category-wise cutoff marks for the ASI (Operator) prelims exam. These are the minimum qualifying marks candidates need to score to be selected for the mains exam. The cutoff varies by category, as per the reservation policy followed by the Bihar government. Candidates can check their category-wise cutoff marks in the table below.
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
FFW Male
|
FFW Female
|
Unreserved (UR)
|
41.2 (20.02.1999)
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30.0 (02.03.2003)
|
34.0 (20.12.2001)
|
–
|
EWS
|
36.4 (15.07.2000)
|
–
|
30.6 (03.04.2002)
|
35.2 (16.03.1998)
|
SC
|
31.6 (29.12.2001)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
ST
|
30.4 (01.01.2004)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
EBC
|
37.4 (02.02.2002)
|
–
|
30.2 (16.01.1996)
|
–
|
BC
|
38.8 (14.09.2002)
|
–
|
30.4 (04.01.1987)
|
–
|
BC Women
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
BPSSC ASI Operator Cutoff 2026: Category-Wise Vacancy Details
BPSSC has also released the category-wise breakup of the 462 vacancies for the ASI (Operator) post. Out of the total vacancies, 157 posts are reserved for women candidates under the 35% women reservation policy. Additionally, 9 posts are reserved for grandchildren of freedom fighters, and 1 post is reserved for transgender candidates. Candidates can check the complete category-wise vacancy details below.
|
Category
|
Total Vacancies
|
Vacancies Reserved for Women (35%)
|
General/ UR
|
185
|
65
|
EWS
|
46
|
16
|
SC
|
74
|
26
|
ST
|
5
|
2
|
EBC
|
83
|
29
|
BC
|
55
|
19
|
BC Women
|
14
|
0
|
Total
|
462
|
157
How to Check BPSSC ASI Cut Off Marks 2026
Candidates can check and download the official BPSSC ASI Operator Cut off 2026 cutoff marks by following the steps below:
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Visit the official website of BPSSC,bpssc.bihar.gov.in
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On the homepage, click on the link “BPSSC ASI Cutoff 2026”
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Then, Click on the “Merit List/ Cutoff PDF”
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BPSSC ASI Operator Cut off 2026 PDF will display on the screen
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Now, check the category-wise list carefully
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Save and download it for future reference.
Factors Affecting BPSSC ASI Cutoff 2026
Several factors influence the cutoff marks every year, such as how many candidates appear for the examination at each stage conducted by BPSSC. Some of the important factors are listed below.
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Number of vacancies announced by BPSSC
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Total number of candidates appearing for the examination
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Difficulty level of the question paper
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Category-wise reservation policies
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Normalisation of marks across multiple shifts
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Overall performance of candidates
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com