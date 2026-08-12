BPSSC ASI Operator Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks Here

Key Points BPSSC released ASI Operator Prelims Cutoff 2026 & results for exam held on July 22, 2026.

Out of 42,595 candidates, 6,748 qualified for mains for 462 ASI Operator vacancies.

Category-wise cutoff marks are available on bpssc.bihar.gov.in for all categories.

BPSSC ASI Operator Cut Off 2026: Bihar Police ASI Cutoff 2026: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has officially released the cutoff marks for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operator) prelims exam along with its result. The written exam was held on July 22, 2026, in a single shift for 462 vacancies. A total of 1,03,148 candidates appeared, out of which 42,595 appeared for the exam, and 6,748 candidates qualified. Category-wise cutoff marks have been announced for General, EWS, SC, ST, EBC, BC, and BC Women categories, along with separate cutoffs for the freedom fighters' grandchildren (FFW) quota. Candidates who cleared the cutoff will now be eligible to appear for the mains written exam. BPSSC ASI Cut Off 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about BPSSC ASI Operator Cut off in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) Post Name Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operator) Advertisement No. 04/2026 Total Vacancies 462 Posts Exam Date July 22, 2026 Total Registered Candidates 1,03,148 Candidates Appeared 42,595 Candidates disqualified 990 Valid answer sheets evaluated 41,605 Minimum qualifying marks 30% Total candidates selected for mains 6,748 Official Website bpssc.bihar.gov.in BPSSC ASI Cut Off 2026 BPSSC ASI Operator Cut-off 2026 is now available in a PDF file on the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Prelims exam held on 22 July 2026 can now check the official cut-off from the link given below.

BPSSC ASI Operator Cut-off 2026 Check Cut Off BPSSC ASI Operator Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026 BPSSC has released the category-wise cutoff marks for the ASI (Operator) prelims exam. These are the minimum qualifying marks candidates need to score to be selected for the mains exam. The cutoff varies by category, as per the reservation policy followed by the Bihar government. Candidates can check their category-wise cutoff marks in the table below. Category Male Female FFW Male FFW Female Unreserved (UR) 41.2 (20.02.1999) 30.0 (02.03.2003) 34.0 (20.12.2001) – EWS 36.4 (15.07.2000) – 30.6 (03.04.2002) 35.2 (16.03.1998) SC 31.6 (29.12.2001) – – – ST 30.4 (01.01.2004) – – – EBC 37.4 (02.02.2002) – 30.2 (16.01.1996) – BC 38.8 (14.09.2002) – 30.4 (04.01.1987) – BC Women – – – –

BPSSC ASI Operator Cutoff 2026: Category-Wise Vacancy Details BPSSC has also released the category-wise breakup of the 462 vacancies for the ASI (Operator) post. Out of the total vacancies, 157 posts are reserved for women candidates under the 35% women reservation policy. Additionally, 9 posts are reserved for grandchildren of freedom fighters, and 1 post is reserved for transgender candidates. Candidates can check the complete category-wise vacancy details below. Category Total Vacancies Vacancies Reserved for Women (35%) General/ UR 185 65 EWS 46 16 SC 74 26 ST 5 2 EBC 83 29 BC 55 19 BC Women 14 0 Total 462 157 How to Check BPSSC ASI Cut Off Marks 2026 Candidates can check and download the official BPSSC ASI Operator Cut off 2026 cutoff marks by following the steps below: