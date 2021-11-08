BSSC Typing Test Admit Card 2021 Out for 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Schedule

BSSC Typing Test Admit Card Download : Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Skill Test Admit Card for 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC). Commission has also released the Typist Test Schedule for the Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Skill Test round for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) can download their BSSC Typing Test Admit Card/Schedule 2021 from the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)- bssc.bihar.gov.in.
However you can download the BSSC Typing Test Admit Card/Schedule 2021also with the direct link given below.
It is noted that Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is set to conduct the typing/skill test for the newly selected candidates for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC).
Candidates who have qualified for the typing/skill test round can download their Skill Test Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth.
Candidates should note that they will have to bring the print out of BSSC Typing Admit Card along with a valid Photo ID Card or Aadhar Card/Voter ID Card. The candidates can check Typing /Skill Test Schedule with more instructions regarding the exam through the PDF available on the official website.
Direct Link to Download: BSSC Typing Test Admit Card/Schedule 2021 Notice
How to Download BSSC Typing Test Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official website of BSSC - bssc.bih.nic.in
- Click on ‘Notice Board’ Tab
- A new page will opened, click on ‘ Link for Downloading Hall Ticket for Adv No.06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam-2014)’ on the home page.
- It will redirect you to anew page where you are required to enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth
- Now, click on ‘Login Button’
- Download BSSC Typing Test Admit Card 2021