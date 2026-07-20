BSUSC Bihar Assistant Professor Call Letter 2026 Released at bsusc.bihar.gov.in: Download Interview Call Letter & Check Schedule Here
BSUSC Bihar Assistant Professor Call Letter 2026 has been released by the Bihar State University Service Commission on its website, bsusc.bihar.gov.in on 20th July 2026. The candidates who have applied for the 3,687 Assistant Professor (Contractual) posts can download their call letters through the direct link provided in this article. Also, check the interview schedule here.
Key Points
- BSUSC released call letters on July 20, 2026, for 3,687 Assistant Professor posts.
- Interviews for the Assistant Professor positions will commence from July 21, 2026.
- Applications for these contractual posts were accepted from July 03 to July 15, 2026.
Bihar Assistant Professor Call Letter 2026: Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) has rolled out a notification to recruit 3,687 Assistant Professors on contract-basis for the subjects English, Hindi, Economics, History, Sociology, and Political Science. for various Universities of Bihar, including 211 newly constituted Rajkiya Degree Colleges in the State. The registration was done between 03 July to 15 July and now the commission has released the call letters for the interview session of the candidates who have applied and who meet the minimum cut off marks criteria. The call letter has been published by the BSUSC on its website on 20 July 2026 and interview sessions will commence from 21 July onwards. The candidates should download their call letters from the website in order to appear for the interview.
Bihar Assistant Professor Call Letter 2026 Highlights
The BSUSC is going to fill a total of 3,687 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in the colleges and universities in Bihar. These posts are contractual in nature and the candidates will be selected directly through an interview. Check the highlights here:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC), Patna
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Notification No.
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BSUSC/CAP-01 to 06/2026
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Notification Date
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03 July 2026
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Post Name
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Assistant Professor (Contractual Faculty)
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Total Vacancies
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3,687
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Subjects
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Hindi, Economics, History, Political Science, English, Sociology
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Institutions Covered
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Universities of Bihar, including 211 newly constituted Rajkiya Degree Colleges
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Date
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03 July to 15 July 2026
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Call Letter Release Date
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20 July 2026
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Interview Date
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21 July Onwards
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Official Website
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bsusc.bihar.gov.in
BSUSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter 2026 Download Link
The candidates who meet the minimum cut off marks criteria are eligible to appear for the interview stage. These selected candidates have been sent individual email to download the call letter. The direct link to download the call letter has been provided here:
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BSUSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter 2026
Steps to Download BSUSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter 2026
To download the BSUSC Assistant Professor Interview call letter, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the Samarth Portal at hedbiharrec.samarth.edu.in.
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Enter your registered email address and password to login to your account.
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On the Candidate Dashboard, click on the Download Call Letter option.
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BSUSC Assistant Professor call letter will appear on your screen.
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Download it and take a printout of it.
BSUSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2026
The BSUSC has issued a notice regarding the Assistant Professor Interview schedule. As per the notice, the interview for the BSUSC Assistant Professor posts will commence from 21 July onwards.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.