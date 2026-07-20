BSUSC Bihar Assistant Professor Call Letter 2026 Released at bsusc.bihar.gov.in: Download Interview Call Letter & Check Schedule Here

Key Points BSUSC released call letters on July 20, 2026, for 3,687 Assistant Professor posts.

Interviews for the Assistant Professor positions will commence from July 21, 2026.

Applications for these contractual posts were accepted from July 03 to July 15, 2026.

Bihar Assistant Professor Call Letter 2026: Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) has rolled out a notification to recruit 3,687 Assistant Professors on contract-basis for the subjects English, Hindi, Economics, History, Sociology, and Political Science. for various Universities of Bihar, including 211 newly constituted Rajkiya Degree Colleges in the State. The registration was done between 03 July to 15 July and now the commission has released the call letters for the interview session of the candidates who have applied and who meet the minimum cut off marks criteria. The call letter has been published by the BSUSC on its website on 20 July 2026 and interview sessions will commence from 21 July onwards. The candidates should download their call letters from the website in order to appear for the interview.

Bihar Assistant Professor Call Letter 2026 Highlights The BSUSC is going to fill a total of 3,687 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in the colleges and universities in Bihar. These posts are contractual in nature and the candidates will be selected directly through an interview. Check the highlights here: Particulars Details Conducting Body Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC), Patna Notification No. BSUSC/CAP-01 to 06/2026 Notification Date 03 July 2026 Post Name Assistant Professor (Contractual Faculty) Total Vacancies 3,687 Subjects Hindi, Economics, History, Political Science, English, Sociology Institutions Covered Universities of Bihar, including 211 newly constituted Rajkiya Degree Colleges Application Mode Online Application Date 03 July to 15 July 2026 Call Letter Release Date 20 July 2026 Interview Date 21 July Onwards Official Website bsusc.bihar.gov.in

BSUSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter 2026 Download Link The candidates who meet the minimum cut off marks criteria are eligible to appear for the interview stage. These selected candidates have been sent individual email to download the call letter. The direct link to download the call letter has been provided here: BSUSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter 2026 Download Link Steps to Download BSUSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter 2026 To download the BSUSC Assistant Professor Interview call letter, the candidates can follow the steps given below: Visit the Samarth Portal at hedbiharrec.samarth.edu.in.

Enter your registered email address and password to login to your account.

On the Candidate Dashboard, click on the Download Call Letter option.

BSUSC Assistant Professor call letter will appear on your screen.

Download it and take a printout of it.