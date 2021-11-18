CBSE Term 1 Admit Card 2021-22 Class 12 (Released): Check How to Download & Also Get Direct Download Link Here

CBSE Term 1 Admit Card 2021-22 for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-22 has been released by the board. Check complete details.

CBSE Term 1 Admit Card 2021-22 Class 12 (Released): How to Download, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 1 Admit Card 2021-22 for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-22 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Regular students will get their CBSE Term 1 Admit Card 2021-22 from their respective schools whereas private candidates can download them from the official website of CBSE.

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: How To Find Roll Number



CBSE Admit Card Class 12 Term 1: Details To Verify

A CBSE Class 12 Admit Card contains details about exam dates, subject, time, subject code, name, roll number, etc. Students are advised to verify these details and make sure all the details are correct otherwise they might face problems in the future.

How to download CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 Class 12 Term 1?

Students should note that only private candidates can download their CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 for Class 12 Term 1 board exam 2021-22. Regular students will get their admit cards from CBSE School. CBSE Schools can download Term 1 admit card from the direct link given below.

CBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021-22 (Term 1): Direct Link

CBSE Schools can download CBSE Class 12 Admit Card with the help of direct download link given below

Download CBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021-22 (Term 1): Direct Link

Step by Step Process To Download CBSE Term 1 Admit Card 2021-22:

Step by step process to download CBSE Term 1 Admit Card is given below

Step 1: Open the download link provided in the article

Step 2: Fill the mandatory details (user ID, password, security pin)

Step 3: Click on login

Step 4: Navigate to the Admit Card section and download them.

Important Resources For Preparation Of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1):

