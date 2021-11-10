CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: How To Find Roll Number

CBSE: How to find the roll of CBSE 10th & 12th? Check complete details & updates about CBSE Admit Card, OMR Sheet, Sample Paper, Syllabus etc.

CBSE: How to find the roll of CBSE 10th & 12th? Many students who are going to appear for CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 have this query along with other questions related to CBSE Admit Card, OMR Sheet etc. In this article, we have provided all the necessary information with which students can easily find the answer to their queries.

How To Find Roll Number: CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1)

Students of CBSE Class 10th & 12th can easily find their roll number with the help of CBSE Roll Number Finder 2021. The complete process to find roll number is a cakewalk and is as follow

Step 1: Open this link or type this URL (https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx) in any web browser

Step 2: Select your class.

Step 3: Fill necessary details (i.e., Candidate's Name, Father's Name, Mother's Name, DOB).

Step 4: Click on search data.

With these steps students can easily check their CBSE roll number. Roll number of students will also be mentioned on their CBSE Admit Card which they will get from CBSE Schools.

CBSE Admit Card:

The board has already released admit cards for Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22. Regular students will get their CBSE Admit Card from their CBE Schools. One can check more details related to CBSE Admit Card from the following link

CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 for (Term 1) 10th & 12th Board Exam Released: Check Official Updates!

CBSE OMR Sheet 2021-22:

Many students also have many questions related to the CBSE OMR Sheet. The board has already released a scanned copy of OMR Sheet along with do’s and don’t. Students are advised to check the article from the following link and get all the details

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Check CBSE OMR Sheet & Important Instructions!

CBSE Syllabus & Sample Paper

Students preparing for Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021 are advised to focus only on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus. They are also advised to check MCQ CBSE Sample Paper which has been recently released by the board. Links to access these resources are given below

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) for 10th, 12th With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22 Released: Download PDF Now!

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts