Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Admit Card for (Term 1) 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22 To Out Soon: Check Updates!

CBSE: CBSE Admit Card (Term 1) for 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22 will be soon released by the board.

Created On: Oct 26, 2021 17:44 IST
CBSE Admit Card for (Term 1)
CBSE Admit Card for (Term 1)

CBSE: CBSE Admit Card (Term 1) for 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22 will be soon released by CBSE & will be provided to regular students from their respective CBSE Schools. Also, private candidates will be able to download their CBSE Admit Card once they are released by the board. CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 will have all the necessary details related to Term 1 CBSE board exams i.e., name of subject, date & time of examination, guidelines to write the examination, color of pen that is allowed for writing answers. The board has already released CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet 2021-22 for the 10th & 12th. Term 1 CBSE board exams 2021-22 are scheduled in November & December. If you have not checked CBSE Date Sheet then you can access it from the following links

- CBSE 10th Date Sheet: 2021-2022

- CBSE 12th Date Sheet: 2021-2022

- 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts

CBSE Admit Card 2021-22: How Regular & Private Candidates Will Be Able To Download

It is important to note that regular CBSE School students will get their admit card from their respective schools whereas private candidates will need to download CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 from the official website of CBSE (i.e. cbse.gov.in). 

CBSE Admit Card 2021-22: Important Details To Cross Check

As soon as students get their CBSE Admit Card then they should cross-check important details such as spelling of names, subject name & code, date of birth, etc. The signature of authorities must be present on the admit card.

Other Important CBSE Updates:

The board has published the latest CBSE Sample Papers and Marking Scheme based on Term 1 syllabus. These MCQ based CBSE Sample Papers are very important for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE board exams and with the help of these papers students can easily understand the latest exam pattern. Students can access these resources from the links given below

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) for 10th, 12th With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22 Released: Download PDF Now!

CBSE Question Bank - 12th & 10th: CBSE Board Exam 2021-2022



FAQ

Is CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 necessary to appear for Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams?

It is mandatory to have CBSE Admit Cards to appear for board examinations. So, yes, CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 is mandatory to appear for Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22

How regular candidates can download their CBSE Admit Card?

Regular candidates will get their CBSE Admit Card from their respective CBSE Schools.

How can a private candidate download CBSE Admit Card?

Private candidates can download their Term 1 CBSE Admit Card from the official website cbse.gov.in.
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.