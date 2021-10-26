CBSE Admit Card for (Term 1) 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22 To Out Soon: Check Updates!

CBSE: CBSE Admit Card (Term 1) for 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22 will be soon released by CBSE & will be provided to regular students from their respective CBSE Schools. Also, private candidates will be able to download their CBSE Admit Card once they are released by the board. CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 will have all the necessary details related to Term 1 CBSE board exams i.e., name of subject, date & time of examination, guidelines to write the examination, color of pen that is allowed for writing answers. The board has already released CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet 2021-22 for the 10th & 12th. Term 1 CBSE board exams 2021-22 are scheduled in November & December. If you have not checked CBSE Date Sheet then you can access it from the following links

- CBSE 10th Date Sheet: 2021-2022

- CBSE 12th Date Sheet: 2021-2022

- 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts

CBSE Admit Card 2021-22: How Regular & Private Candidates Will Be Able To Download

It is important to note that regular CBSE School students will get their admit card from their respective schools whereas private candidates will need to download CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 from the official website of CBSE (i.e. cbse.gov.in).

CBSE Admit Card 2021-22: Important Details To Cross Check

As soon as students get their CBSE Admit Card then they should cross-check important details such as spelling of names, subject name & code, date of birth, etc. The signature of authorities must be present on the admit card.

Other Important CBSE Updates:

The board has published the latest CBSE Sample Papers and Marking Scheme based on Term 1 syllabus. These MCQ based CBSE Sample Papers are very important for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE board exams and with the help of these papers students can easily understand the latest exam pattern. Students can access these resources from the links given below

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) for 10th, 12th With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22 Released: Download PDF Now!

CBSE Question Bank - 12th & 10th: CBSE Board Exam 2021-2022





