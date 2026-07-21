CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practice Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

The CBSE class 12 Informatics Practice syllabus 2026-27 is available on the website cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download the Informatics Practice PDFs from here. It focuses on understanding and manipulating data, developing computer programs, and exploring information systems. Students can get the Informatics Practices syllabus easily here. It also gives various career opportunities. It is updated with the recent syllabus and is important for students to understand the concepts. The syllabus gives the chapters and units which the students have to study for the exam. The class 12 students need to go through it thoroughly. All the details are available on the CBSE website.

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2026-27: Learning Outcomes

At the end of this course, students will be able to: