CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practice Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has published the Class 12 Informatics Practice syllabus for the year 2026. Students preparing for the 2027 Class 12 final exams can find the latest Informatics Practice syllabus here, outlining the important topics. A free PDF download is available here.
The CBSE class 12 Informatics Practice syllabus 2026-27 is available on the website cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download the Informatics Practice PDFs from here. It focuses on understanding and manipulating data, developing computer programs, and exploring information systems. Students can get the Informatics Practices syllabus easily here. It also gives various career opportunities. It is updated with the recent syllabus and is important for students to understand the concepts. The syllabus gives the chapters and units which the students have to study for the exam. The class 12 students need to go through it thoroughly. All the details are available on the CBSE website.
CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2026-27: Learning Outcomes
At the end of this course, students will be able to:
- Create Series, Data frames, and apply various operations.
- Visualise data using relevant graphs.
- Design SQL queries using aggregate functions.
- Import/Export data between SQL database and Pandas.
- Learn terminology related to networking and the Internet.
- Identify internet security issues and configure browser settings.
- Understand the impact of technology on society, including gender and disability issues.
CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2025-26: Distribution Of Marks
Students can check the unit-wise distribution of marks below:
|
Unit No
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Data Handling using Pandas and Data Visualisation
|
25
|
2
|
Database Query using SQL
|
25
|
3
|
Introduction to Computer Networks
|
10
|
4
|
Societal Impacts
|
10
|
Project
|
-
|
Practical
|
30
|
Total
|100
CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2026-27: Unit Wise Syllabus
Students can check the unit-wise syllabus below:
|
Unit 1: Data Handling using Pandas -I Introduction to Python libraries- Pandas, Matplotlib;
|
Data structures in Pandas - Series and Data Frames.
|
Series: Creation of Series from – ndarray, dictionary, scalar value; mathematical operations; Head() and Tail() functions; Selection, Indexing and Slicing.
|
Data Frames: creation- from dictionary of Series, list of dictionaries, Text/CSV files, display; iteration; Operations on rows and columns: add, select, delete, rename; Head and Tail functions; Indexing using Labels, Boolean Indexing;
|
Importing/Exporting Data between CSV files and Data Frames.
|
Data Visualization
|
Purpose of plotting: drawing and saving the following types of plots using Matplotlib – line plot, bar graph, histogram
|
Customising plots: adding labels, titles, and legends to plots.
|
Unit 2: Database Query using SQL
|
Revision of database concepts and SQL commands covered in class XI Math functions: POWER (), ROUND (), MOD ().
|
Text functions: UCASE ()/UPPER (), LCASE ()/LOWER (), MID ()/SUBSTRING
|
()/SUBSTR (),
|
LENGTH (), LEFT (), RIGHT (), INSTR (), LTRIM (), RTRIM (), TRIM ().
|
Date Functions: NOW (), DATE (), MONTH (), MONTHNAME (), YEAR (), DAY (), DAYNAME ().
|
Aggregate Functions: MAX (), MIN (), AVG (), SUM (), COUNT (); using COUNT (*). Querying and manipulating data using Group by, Having, and Order by.
|
Working with two tables using equi-join
|
Unit 3: Introduction to Computer Networks
|
Introduction to networks, Types of networks: PAN, LAN, MAN, WAN. Network Devices: modem, hub, switch, repeater, router, gateway. Network Topologies: Star, Bus, Tree, Mesh.
|
Introduction to Internet, URL, WWW, and its applications- Web, email, Chat, VoIP.
|
Website: Introduction, difference between a website and webpage, static vs dynamic web page, web server and hosting of a website.
|
Web Browsers: Introduction, commonly used browsers, browser settings, add-ons and plug-ins, cookies.
|
Unit 4: Societal Impacts
|
Digital footprint, net and communication etiquette, data protection, intellectual property rights (IPR), plagiarism, licensing and copyright, free and open source software (FOSS), cybercrime and cyber laws, hacking, phishing, cyberbullying, overview of the Indian IT Act.
|
E-waste: hazards and management.
|
Awareness about health concerns related to the usage of technology.
CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2025-26: Practical Marks Distribution
Students can check the practical marks distribution below:
|
S. No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Programs using Pandas and Matplotlib
|
8
|
2
|
SQL Queries
|
7
|
3
|
Practical file (minimum of 15 programs based on Pandas, 4 based on Matplotlib and 15 SQL queries must be included)
|
5
|
4
|
Project Work (using concepts learned in class XI and XII)
|
5
|
5
|
Viva-Voce
|
5
|
TOTAL
|
30
To download the complete Syllabus PDF Check the below mentioned link below:
Downlaod: CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2026-27: FREE PDF Download
The CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus provides a clear roadmap for students preparing for their 2027 board exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown, facilitating a well-organized study plan and successful academic outcomes.
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