CBSE Class 9th Information Technology (402) Syllabus for Term 2 (2021-22): Download in PDF

CBSE Term-wise Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 9th Information Technology or Class 9 IT (Subject Code -402) is provided here. IT is one of the most important skill subjects offered in CBSE Class 9. The revised CBSE Class 9 IT Syllabus 2021-22 includes the details of course structure and course content prescribed for the term-wise assessment scheme. Read the syllabus thoroughly and prepare for the Term 2 Exam 2022 in effective manner.
CBSE Class 9 Information Technology (Code - 402) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2
Total Marks: 100 (Theory-50 + Practical-50)
Detailed Curriculum/Topics:
Part-A: Employability Skills
NOTE: For Detailed Curriculum/ Topics to be covered under Part A: Employability Skills can be downloaded from CBSE website.
Part-B – SUBJECT SPECIFIC SKILLS
UNIT 1: INTRODUCTION TO IT–ITeS INDUSTRY
S. No.
Learning Outcomes
Theory
Practical
1
Appreciate the applications of IT
• Introduction to IT and ITeS, BPO services,
• BPM industry in India,
• Structure of the IT-BPM industry,
• Applications of IT in home computing, everyday life, library, workplace, education, entertainment, communication, business, science and engineering, banking, insurance, marketing, health care, IT in the government and public service,
- Identify and list the various IT enabled services, Observe the application of IT in various areas.
UNIT 2: DATA ENTRY AND KEYBOARDING SKILLS
T. No.
Learning Outcomes
Theory
Practical
1
Use keyboard and mouse for data entry
• Keyboarding Skills,
• Types of keys on keyboard, Numeric keypad,
• Home keys, Guide keys,
• Typing and deleting text,
• Typing ergonomics,
• Positioning of fingers on the keyboard, Allocation of keys to fingers on four different rows,
• Pointing device – Mouse, Mouse operations.
• Identify the keys and its use on the keyboard,
• Demonstrate to use various keys on the keyboard,
• Demonstrate to type the text, numbers, special character using appropriate keys on the keyboard,
• Practice the correct typing ergonomics, • Practice to place fingers on correct key in four different row of keyboard,
• Practice various mouse operations.
2
Use typing software
• Introduction to Rapid Typing Tutor,
• Touch typing technique,
• User interface of Typing Tutor,
• Typing text and interpret results,
• Working with lesson editor,
• Calculating typing speed,
• Typing rhythm.
• Identify the user interface of
• typing tutor,
• Practice to type text in typing tutor software and interpret the results,
• Practice to work in lesson editor,
• Calculate the typing speed, Practice to improve typing
• Using typing tutor software.
CBSE Class 9 Information Technology Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)
