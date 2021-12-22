Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Class 9th Information Technology (402) Syllabus for Term 2 (2021-22): Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9th Information Technology Syllabus 2021-22 can be downloaded from here in PDF. Prepare for the Term 2 Exam according to the revised term-wise syllabus.

Created On: Dec 22, 2021 17:47 IST
CBSE Class 9 IT Term-wise Syllabus 2021-22
CBSE Term-wise Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 9th Information Technology or Class 9 IT (Subject Code -402) is provided here. IT is one of the most important skill subjects offered in CBSE Class 9. The revised CBSE Class 9 IT Syllabus 2021-22 includes the details of course structure and course content prescribed for the term-wise assessment scheme. Read the syllabus thoroughly and prepare for the Term 2 Exam 2022 in effective manner.

CBSE Class 9 Information Technology (Code - 402) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2

Total Marks: 100 (Theory-50 + Practical-50)

Detailed Curriculum/Topics:

Part-A: Employability Skills

NOTE: For Detailed Curriculum/ Topics to be covered under Part A: Employability Skills can be downloaded from CBSE website.

Part-B – SUBJECT SPECIFIC SKILLS

UNIT 1: INTRODUCTION TO IT–ITeS INDUSTRY

S. No.

Learning Outcomes

Theory

Practical

1

Appreciate the applications of IT

• Introduction to IT and ITeS, BPO services,

• BPM industry in India,

• Structure of the IT-BPM industry,

• Applications of IT in home computing, everyday life, library, workplace, education, entertainment, communication, business, science and engineering, banking, insurance, marketing, health care, IT in the government and public service,

- Identify and list the various IT enabled services, Observe the application of IT in various areas.

UNIT 2: DATA ENTRY AND KEYBOARDING SKILLS

T. No.

Learning Outcomes

Theory

Practical

1

Use keyboard and mouse for data entry

• Keyboarding Skills,

• Types of keys on keyboard, Numeric keypad,

• Home keys, Guide keys,

• Typing and deleting text,

• Typing ergonomics,

• Positioning of fingers on the keyboard, Allocation of keys to fingers on four different rows,

• Pointing device – Mouse, Mouse operations.

• Identify the keys and its use on the keyboard,

• Demonstrate to use various keys on the keyboard,

• Demonstrate to type the text, numbers, special character using appropriate keys on the keyboard,

• Practice the correct typing ergonomics, • Practice to place fingers on correct key in four different row of keyboard,

• Practice various mouse operations.

2

Use typing software

• Introduction to Rapid Typing Tutor,

• Touch typing technique,

• User interface of Typing Tutor,

• Typing text and interpret results,

• Working with lesson editor,

• Calculating typing speed,

• Typing rhythm.

• Identify the user interface of

• typing tutor,

• Practice to type text in typing tutor software and interpret the results,

• Practice to work in lesson editor,

• Calculate the typing speed, Practice to improve typing

• Using typing tutor software.

.

.

.

Download the full syllabus from the following link:

CBSE Class 9 Information Technology Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

