CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Engineering Graphics: Download Now & Check Exam Pattern

CBSE Class 12 Engineering Graphics Sample Paper 2020 is available here for download (PDF). This Sample Paper is very important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class Engineering Graphics Board Exam 2020. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released Sample Papers for all subjects of Class 12. These CBSE Sample Papers are based on the latest CBSE Syllabus 2020 and based on the latest exam pattern. Answers of this Sample Paper are available in the Marking Scheme. Link to download Marking Scheme is also provided with the Sample Paper.

Also Check: CBSE Class 12th Engineering Graphics Syllabus 2020

Content from CBSE Class 12 Engineering Graphics Sample Paper 2020:

Q1: Answer the following Multiple Choice Questions. Print the correct choice on your

drawing sheet.

(i) What is the angle in degree between the Main Scale and Isometric Scale in the construction of isometric Scale ?

(a) 30o

(b) 45o

(c) 15o

(d) 90o

(ii) What will be the shape of a “Circle” in Isometric Projection?

(a) Ellipse

(b) Parabola

(c) Circle

(d) Cycloid

(iii) Which machine part is called HEADLESS BOLT ?

(a) Nut

(b) Stud

(c) Screw

(d) Rivet

(iv) Which part of the Solid C.I. Pulley is used to hold up the belt?

(a) Rim

(b) Hub

(c) Key

(d) Shaft

(v) How much taper is provided in the width of a cotter?

(a) 1 : 3

(b) 1 : 10

(c) 1 : 100

(d) 1 : 30

Q2. (i) Construct an isometric scale of length 80mm

(ii) Draw an isometric projection of the frustum of a cone, having its axis perpendicular to the H.P. The upper diameter = 40 mm, lower diameter = 50 mm and height of frustum is 70 mm. Give all dimensions. Draw the axis and indicate the direction of viewing.

(iii) An upright Square Pyramid of 30 mm base edge and 60 mm height with two base edges parallel to V.P., is centrally placed on the top triangular face of a Triangular Prism of base edge 50 mm and height 40 mm resting on the H.P. having vertical axis with one base edge parallel to V.P. and nearer to the observer. Draw an isometric projection of the combination of the solids. Draw the common axis and indicate the direction of viewing. Give all the dimensions.

.

.

.

Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Engineering Graphics

Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Engineering Graphics