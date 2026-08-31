CONCOR Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Management Trainee and Assistant Officer Posts, Check Eligibility
CONCOR Recruitment 2026 has started the online application process for Management Trainee and Assistant Officer posts from August 31, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website. Check the eligibility criteria, application process, important dates and other details in this article before applying.
Key Points
- CONCOR Recruitment 2026 for 77 Management Trainee & Assistant Officer posts is open.
- Online applications started on August 31, 2026, via concorindia.co.in.
- The last date to submit applications for these posts is September 30, 2026.
CONCOR Recruitment 2026: Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) has started the online application process for Management Trainee and Assistant Officer posts today August 31, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official CONCOR website at concorindia.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 77 posts will be filled. The selection process consists of a computer based test, document verification followed by a personal interview or group discussion (GD) as applicable.
In this article, candidates will find all the important information related to the post wise eligibility criteria, age limit, application process and other requirements before submitting the application form.
CONCOR Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application process for CONCOR Recruitment 2026 has started. Interested candidates can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. The last date to submit the online application is September 30, 2026. Candidates can check the direct application link and official notification in the table below.
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CONCOR Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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CONCOR Recruitment 2026 Official Notification PDF
CONCOR Notification 2026 Highlights
CONCOR Ltd, a Navratna CPSE under the control of Ministry of Railways has invited applications for a total of 77 posts. The notification is released under the Advt No 05/2026. Check the highlights related to CONCOR Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Container Corporation of India Limited
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Recruitment Name
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CONCOR Recruitment 2026
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Notification No.
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05/2026
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Posts
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Management Trainee and Assistant Officer
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Total Vacancies
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77
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Application Start Date
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August 31, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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September 30, 2026
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Official Website
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concorindia.co.in
CONCOR Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria depend on the post you are applying for and the required qualifications. Generally, candidates must have completed their graduation from a recognised university or institution. However, the educational qualifications varieties depending on the post. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for detailed, post specific eligibility criteria.
Age Limit: For Management Trainee posts the age of candidates must be between 18 and 28 years while for Assistant Officer posts it must be between 18 and 32 years.
Steps to Apply for CONCOR Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official CONCOR website at concorindia.co.in
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Go to the HR & Career or Recruitment section.
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Click on the link that states CONCOR Recruitment 2026
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Complete the application process by giving personal and educational details.
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Upload required documents such as photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees online
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Submit the application form
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Save it for future references.
CONCOR Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the applicable fee as per their category. Check the details in the table below.
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Category
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Post
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Application Fee
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General/OBC/EWS
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Management Trainee
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Rs 750 + GST
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General/OBC/EWS
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Assistant Officer
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Rs 500 + GST
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SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen
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Management Trainee & Assistant Officer
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No Fee
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.