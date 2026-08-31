CONCOR Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Management Trainee and Assistant Officer Posts, Check Eligibility

CONCOR Recruitment 2026: Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) has started the online application process for Management Trainee and Assistant Officer posts today August 31, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official CONCOR website at concorindia.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 77 posts will be filled. The selection process consists of a computer based test, document verification followed by a personal interview or group discussion (GD) as applicable.

In this article, candidates will find all the important information related to the post wise eligibility criteria, age limit, application process and other requirements before submitting the application form.

CONCOR Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The online application process for CONCOR Recruitment 2026 has started. Interested candidates can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. The last date to submit the online application is September 30, 2026. Candidates can check the direct application link and official notification in the table below.