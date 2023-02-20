crpf admit card 2023: download link for hc, asi exam

Get Here Direct Link to download the CRPF HCM/ASI Admit Card 2023 and know about details of Admit Card and Computer Based Test.

CRPF Admit Card 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the Computer Based Test for the post of ASI (Steno) and HC (Ministerial) Exam 2022. Candidates can download CRPF Admit Card from the official website of CRPF at - crpf.gov.in , The candidates will get a message on their Emails IDs as well as SMS on Mobiles regarding Exam Date, Shift of Exam and City of Exam. This year there are a total of 1315 Vacancies of Head Constables(Ministerial) and 143 Vacancies of ASI (Stenographer).

CRPF Admit Card 2023 Overview

Name of Organisation Central Reserve Police Force No. of Vacancies 1458 Name of Posts Head Constable Ministerial/ASI Steno Category Admit Card Status Released Official website crpf.gov.in

CRPF Admit Card 2023 Download Link via Digilam

Candidates who applied for Head Constable Ministerial and Assistant Sub Inspector Stenographer Post will have to download the admit card from the official website of CRPF - crpf.gov.in The CRPF HCM/ASI 2023 exam will be conducted from 22 February to 28 February 2023 for which the admit card has been released on 20 February 2023.

Steps to Download the CRPF Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Central Reserve Police Force at - crpf.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link Titled- Download Admit Card for HCM/ASI(Steno)

Step 3: Enter ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ and click login.

Step 4: Your CRPF admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Your CRPF admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download CRPF admit card for future reference

Direct Link to Download the CRPF Admit Card 2023

Important Note: For Each stage of Test, every candidate has to bring two colour copies of Admit Card. Candidate shall handover one colour copy of Admit Card to the Invigilator at the time of Test.

Details Mentioned on CRPF HCM ASI Admit Card 2023

The CRPF HC ASI Admit Card contains the following details:

Name of Candidate Candidate Date of Birth Name of Exam Time of Exam Duration of Exam Exam Centre Details Category of Candidate Roll no. of Candidate Registration No. of Candidate Photograph and Signature of Candidate Important Instructions for the Candidate Gender of the Candidate

Candidates are advised to verify all these details before downloading the admit card. CRPF HCM ASI 2023 Computer Based Test is scheduled to be conducted from 22 to 28 February 2023.

CRPF HCM ASI Exam Pattern

CRPF Computer Based Test will consist of one paper with 100 objective -type questions to be attempted in 1 and half hour i.e. 90 Minutes. The details of the exam are given in the table below. Except the Language exam other tests will be Bilingual i.e. Both in English and Hindi. There will also be negative marking of O.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Exam Name No. of Question Marks Hindi Language Or English Language (optional) 25 25 General Aptitude 25 25 General Intelligence 25 25 Quantitative Aptitude. 25 25

CRPF HCM ASI Selection Process

The selection process for CRPF HCM and CRPF ASI will be done in the Following manner

1.Computer Based Test

Skill Test Physical Standard Test (PST) Document Verification Detailed Medical Examination.

After the completion of CBT the Objection Management Link shall be hosted on CRPF website 2-3 days after the conduct of CBT to invite objections from the candidates related to questions and answers keys of the Test.