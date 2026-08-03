CSBC Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Date 2026: Download Admit Card PDF at csbc.bihar.gov.in
CSBC Bihar Police Driver DET Admit Card 2026: Download the CSBC Bihar Police Driver DET Admit Card 2026 starting August 10, 2026. The Driver Efficiency Test is scheduled for Augsut 24, 2026 and qualified candidates will be able to download their admit cards using the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in using their registration details.
The Central Selection Board of Constables, CSBChas released the DET Exam and Admit Card Dates 2026 on its official website. The Bihar Police Driver Posts Exam will be conducted on August 24, 2026. The Bihar Police CSBC Driver Examination admit card result 2026 will be released on August 10, 2026. Candidates can download the DET Admit Card using their enrollment or registration number, or date of birth, by logging into the official website. This recruitment exam date and admit card are under advertisement number 02/2025. This recruitment drive will fill 4361 posts for Driver Constables in the Bihar Police Department.
CSBC Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Important Dates 2026
The Driver Efficiency Test for the CSBC Bihar Police Driver 2026 will be conducted on August 24, 2026. The DET Admit cards will be released on August 10, 2026, on the official website of the CSBC, i.e., csbc.bihar.gov.in. Those candidates who have qualified for the PET Exam will be able to appear for the DET exam.
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Events
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Important Dates
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Online Registration Start Date
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July 21, 2025
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Online Registration Close Date
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August 20, 2025
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PET Exam Date
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March 12, 2026
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PET Admit Card
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February 15, 2026
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PET Result
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April 28, 2026
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DET Exam Date
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August 24, 2026
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DET Admit Card
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August 10, 2026
How to Download CSBC Driver DET Admit Card 2026?
Those candidates who have qualified for the CSBC Driver DET exam can download the admit card from the official website using the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website of the CSBC, i.e., csbc.bihar.gov.in, and look for the Bihar Police Section.
- Click on the notification link titled Download e-Admit Card for Driving Efficiency Test (DET) for Driver Constable.
- Enter the registration ID or roll number, or registered mobile number, date of birth and the captcha code as displayed on the screen.
- Check the entered details carefully and then submit. Once the admit card is downloaded, check the details mentioned.
- Download the admit card, take a printout, and keep it safe for future use.
Important Exam Day Instructions and Guidelines
Those candidates who will appear for the DET exam on August 24, 2026, must make sure that they follow some of the important rules set by the selection board:-
- Candidates should carry the printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre.
- Candidates should carry a photo identity card like an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID card, PAN Card, or Passport.
- Candidates should also carry with them a Valid Light Motor Vehicle, LMV, or Heavy Motor Vehicle, HMV, license issued at least one year before the date of notification.
- Candidates should also take their Class 12th passing certificate and mark sheets with them.
The Driver Efficiency Test will calculate the candidate's steering control, track manoeuvres, and reversing skills. Candidates will also be evaluated on awareness regarding road signs, traffic regulations and vehicle maintenance. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the CSBC portal for any schedule adjustments or latest updates before the exam date.
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