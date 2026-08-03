CSBC Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Date 2026: Download Admit Card PDF at csbc.bihar.gov.in

The Central Selection Board of Constables, CSBChas released the DET Exam and Admit Card Dates 2026 on its official website. The Bihar Police Driver Posts Exam will be conducted on August 24, 2026. The Bihar Police CSBC Driver Examination admit card result 2026 will be released on August 10, 2026. Candidates can download the DET Admit Card using their enrollment or registration number, or date of birth, by logging into the official website. This recruitment exam date and admit card are under advertisement number 02/2025. This recruitment drive will fill 4361 posts for Driver Constables in the Bihar Police Department.

CSBC Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Important Dates 2026

The Driver Efficiency Test for the CSBC Bihar Police Driver 2026 will be conducted on August 24, 2026. The DET Admit cards will be released on August 10, 2026, on the official website of the CSBC, i.e., csbc.bihar.gov.in. Those candidates who have qualified for the PET Exam will be able to appear for the DET exam.