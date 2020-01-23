Delhi District Court DEO Admit Card 2019-20 to Release Tomorrow @delhicourts.nic.in, DDC DEO Exam on 31 Jan

Delhi District Court DEO Admit Card and Exam Date 2019-20: Delhi District Court (DDC) will release the admit card of Online Exam for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO), tomorrow i.e. on 24 January 2020. Candidates who have applied for DDC DEO Posts can download their admit card from the Delhi District Court website www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in, once released.

DDC DEO Exam is scheduled to be held on 31 January 2020 (Friday). The exam will be consists of 120 MCQs on General English & Comprehension (60 Questions of 60 Marks), General Knowledge (Including Current Affair) (30 Questions of 30 Marks) and General Intelligence (30 Questions of 30 Marks). The total time duration of the test is 2 hours. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Delhi District Court DEO Admit Card and Exam Date Notice PDF

Candidates will have to score minimum of 60 Marks which is 50% of 120 Marks (54 Marks which is 45% of 120 Marks for reserved category) in order to qualify in the exam.

Candidate who will qualify in the Delhi District Court DEO Exam will be called for Skill Test (Typing Test @ 40 w.p.m).

Candidates should note that in case they would find any difficulty in downloading the DDC DEO e-admit Card , they may contact at Recruitment Cell, Room No. 306-B, 3rd Floor, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi

DDC is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 12 Data Entry Operators in the Office of the District & Sessions Judge (HQs), Delhi.

