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DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026: Check NEET UG Government Colleges Expected Cutoff

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 15:43 IST

DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026: DME Assam has opened the first round of online counselling for 2026 MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates can fill choices at dme.assam.gov.in until August 18, 2026, 11:55 PM. The provisional shortlist is scheduled for release on August 22, 2026. Candidates can check the expected closing ranks here

DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026
DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026

DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam has opened the window for the 1st Round of Online Counselling for admission into 1st-year MBBS and BDS courses for 2026.
Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2026 examination and have registered for the counselling process in Assam can fill in their choice. The choice-filling portal is active at dme.assam.gov.in between August 16 and August 8, 2026. If the candidates fail to lock their choices until August 18, 2026 (11:55 PM), then the system will automatically lock their choices. The DME Assam will release the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates on August 22, 2026.

DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026: Government Medical College Expected Closing Rank AIQ

As per the previous year's analysis and trends, the cutoff scores and closing ranks are projected to be higher this year. Here in the table below we have provided the expected closing ranks as well as previous closing ranks for top colleges such as Gauhati Medical College (GMCH), Assam Medical College (AMCH), etc.

College Name

Candidate Category

2023

2024

2025 CR

2026 Expected 

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

General

10,272

11898

11571

11409 - 11898

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

OBC

13,961

14995

14944

14762 - 14995

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

EWS

14,373

16550

16210

15944 - 16550

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

SC

74,996

79924

81601

79776 - 81601

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

ST

83,947

92051

70087

79448 - 92051

Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati

General

6068

5851

6514

6225 - 6514

Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati

OBC

9760

11881

10025

10528 - 11881

Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati

EWS

9172

8016

10395

9436 - 10395

Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati

SC

46949

42107

42675

43359 - 46949

Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati

ST

54941

68364

61091

62042 - 68364

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

General

12711

14334

15335

14509 - 15335

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

OBC

16167

15593

17257

16539 - 17257

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

EWS

17634

18234

16345

17169 - 18234

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

SC

81300

58087

83710

75541 - 83710

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

ST

108511

99762

83333

93297 - 108511

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta

General

15393

17216

18466

17476 - 18466

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta

OBC

17472

18464

20218

19142 - 20218

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta

EWS

19437

20514

21139

20611 - 21139

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta

SC

93496

95159

104412

99452 - 104412

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta

ST

119542

102628

105467

107430 - 119542

Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat

General

15088

16,562

16,465

16218 - 16562

Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat

OBC

17069

17,586

18,742

18060 - 18742

Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat

EWS

18366

20,305

19,097

19313 - 20305

Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat

SC

90543

82,725

102,267

94059 - 102267

Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat

ST

90368

102,360

89,396

93479 - 102360

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

General

16,697

17,748

17,344

17335 - 17748

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

OBC

17,673

18,346

20,306

19191 - 20306

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

EWS

18,663

20,877

21,375

20683 - 21375

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

SC

93,481

92,187

105,486

99095 - 105486

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

ST

120,313

100,614

114,020

111256 - 120313

DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026: Government Medical College Expected Closing Rank State Quota

Candidates can check the table below for 2025 closing ranks as well as the 2026 expected closing ranks of state quota for top medical college in Assam.

2025 Closing Rank

College Name

General

EWS

OBC/MOBC(NCL)

SC

ST(P)

ST(H)

Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

278550

418301

676411

66645

693114

164971

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

615466

722737

1057603

103472

150666

241358

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

513099

579628

358857

137454

226512

333576

Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat

781757

44017

356538

140854

164405

292481

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta

677936

892976

744376

163482

227623

378573

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

808305

636981

357884

161781

187441

299261

Expected 2026 Closing Rank

Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

274371–282729

412027–424575

666265–686557

65645–67645

682717–703511

162497–167445

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

606235–624697

711895–733579

1041739–1073467

101921–105025

148405–152927

237739–244979

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

505403–520795

570935–588323

353475–364241

135393–139517

223115–229911

328573–338581

Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat

770031–793485

43357–44677

351191–361887

138743–142967

161939–166871

288095–296869

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta

667767–688105

879583–906371

733211–755543

161031–165935

224209–231039

372895–384253

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

796181–820431

627427–646537

352517–363253

159355–164209

184631–190253

294773–303751

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 15:43 IST

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