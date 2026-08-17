DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026: Check NEET UG Government Colleges Expected Cutoff

DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam has opened the window for the 1st Round of Online Counselling for admission into 1st-year MBBS and BDS courses for 2026.

Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2026 examination and have registered for the counselling process in Assam can fill in their choice. The choice-filling portal is active at dme.assam.gov.in between August 16 and August 8, 2026. If the candidates fail to lock their choices until August 18, 2026 (11:55 PM), then the system will automatically lock their choices. The DME Assam will release the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates on August 22, 2026.

DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026: Government Medical College Expected Closing Rank AIQ

As per the previous year's analysis and trends, the cutoff scores and closing ranks are projected to be higher this year. Here in the table below we have provided the expected closing ranks as well as previous closing ranks for top colleges such as Gauhati Medical College (GMCH), Assam Medical College (AMCH), etc.