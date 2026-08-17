DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026: Check NEET UG Government Colleges Expected Cutoff
DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026: DME Assam has opened the first round of online counselling for 2026 MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates can fill choices at dme.assam.gov.in until August 18, 2026, 11:55 PM. The provisional shortlist is scheduled for release on August 22, 2026. Candidates can check the expected closing ranks here
DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam has opened the window for the 1st Round of Online Counselling for admission into 1st-year MBBS and BDS courses for 2026.
Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2026 examination and have registered for the counselling process in Assam can fill in their choice. The choice-filling portal is active at dme.assam.gov.in between August 16 and August 8, 2026. If the candidates fail to lock their choices until August 18, 2026 (11:55 PM), then the system will automatically lock their choices. The DME Assam will release the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates on August 22, 2026.
DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026: Government Medical College Expected Closing Rank AIQ
As per the previous year's analysis and trends, the cutoff scores and closing ranks are projected to be higher this year. Here in the table below we have provided the expected closing ranks as well as previous closing ranks for top colleges such as Gauhati Medical College (GMCH), Assam Medical College (AMCH), etc.
|
College Name
|
Candidate Category
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025 CR
|
2026 Expected
|
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
|
General
|
10,272
|
11898
|
11571
|
11409 - 11898
|
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
|
OBC
|
13,961
|
14995
|
14944
|
14762 - 14995
|
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
|
EWS
|
14,373
|
16550
|
16210
|
15944 - 16550
|
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
|
SC
|
74,996
|
79924
|
81601
|
79776 - 81601
|
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
|
ST
|
83,947
|
92051
|
70087
|
79448 - 92051
|
Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati
|
General
|
6068
|
5851
|
6514
|
6225 - 6514
|
Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati
|
OBC
|
9760
|
11881
|
10025
|
10528 - 11881
|
Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati
|
EWS
|
9172
|
8016
|
10395
|
9436 - 10395
|
Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati
|
SC
|
46949
|
42107
|
42675
|
43359 - 46949
|
Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati
|
ST
|
54941
|
68364
|
61091
|
62042 - 68364
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
General
|
12711
|
14334
|
15335
|
14509 - 15335
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
OBC
|
16167
|
15593
|
17257
|
16539 - 17257
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
EWS
|
17634
|
18234
|
16345
|
17169 - 18234
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
SC
|
81300
|
58087
|
83710
|
75541 - 83710
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
ST
|
108511
|
99762
|
83333
|
93297 - 108511
|
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta
|
General
|
15393
|
17216
|
18466
|
17476 - 18466
|
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta
|
OBC
|
17472
|
18464
|
20218
|
19142 - 20218
|
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta
|
EWS
|
19437
|
20514
|
21139
|
20611 - 21139
|
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta
|
SC
|
93496
|
95159
|
104412
|
99452 - 104412
|
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta
|
ST
|
119542
|
102628
|
105467
|
107430 - 119542
|
Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat
|
General
|
15088
|
16,562
|
16,465
|
16218 - 16562
|
Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat
|
OBC
|
17069
|
17,586
|
18,742
|
18060 - 18742
|
Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat
|
EWS
|
18366
|
20,305
|
19,097
|
19313 - 20305
|
Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat
|
SC
|
90543
|
82,725
|
102,267
|
94059 - 102267
|
Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat
|
ST
|
90368
|
102,360
|
89,396
|
93479 - 102360
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
General
|
16,697
|
17,748
|
17,344
|
17335 - 17748
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
OBC
|
17,673
|
18,346
|
20,306
|
19191 - 20306
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
EWS
|
18,663
|
20,877
|
21,375
|
20683 - 21375
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
SC
|
93,481
|
92,187
|
105,486
|
99095 - 105486
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
ST
|
120,313
|
100,614
|
114,020
|
111256 - 120313
DME Assam NEET Counselling 2026: Government Medical College Expected Closing Rank State Quota
Candidates can check the table below for 2025 closing ranks as well as the 2026 expected closing ranks of state quota for top medical college in Assam.
|
2025 Closing Rank
|
College Name
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC/MOBC(NCL)
|
SC
|
ST(P)
|
ST(H)
|
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
|
278550
|
418301
|
676411
|
66645
|
693114
|
164971
|
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
|
615466
|
722737
|
1057603
|
103472
|
150666
|
241358
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
513099
|
579628
|
358857
|
137454
|
226512
|
333576
|
Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat
|
781757
|
44017
|
356538
|
140854
|
164405
|
292481
|
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta
|
677936
|
892976
|
744376
|
163482
|
227623
|
378573
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
808305
|
636981
|
357884
|
161781
|
187441
|
299261
|
Expected 2026 Closing Rank
|
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
|
274371–282729
|
412027–424575
|
666265–686557
|
65645–67645
|
682717–703511
|
162497–167445
|
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
|
606235–624697
|
711895–733579
|
1041739–1073467
|
101921–105025
|
148405–152927
|
237739–244979
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
505403–520795
|
570935–588323
|
353475–364241
|
135393–139517
|
223115–229911
|
328573–338581
|
Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat
|
770031–793485
|
43357–44677
|
351191–361887
|
138743–142967
|
161939–166871
|
288095–296869
|
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta
|
667767–688105
|
879583–906371
|
733211–755543
|
161031–165935
|
224209–231039
|
372895–384253
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
796181–820431
|
627427–646537
|
352517–363253
|
159355–164209
|
184631–190253
|
294773–303751
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.