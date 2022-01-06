DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT @dsssb.delhi.gov.in for ALO/Legal Assistant Posts, Apply online from 10 Jan

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on dsssb.delhi.gov.in for recruitment to the post of ALO/Legal Assistant, Apply online from 10 January.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released for recruitment to the post-Assistant Law Officer / Legal Assistant (Post Code - 805/22) against vacancies in respect of various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi /Autonomous Bodies/Local Bodies. A total of 26 vacancies have been notified. The online applications for the same will be activated from 10 January to 9 February 2022. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Opening Date of Application: 10 January 2022

Closing Date of Application: 09 February 2022

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Law Officer / Legal Assistant - 26 Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) (805/01): Degree in Law from a recognized University or equivalent. One year experience as a Legal Practitioner or one year experience in legal work in a Government Department /Autonomous Bodies /PSU.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) (805/02): Degree in Law from a Recognized University or equivalent; Two years experience as Legal Practitioner or Two years experience of legal work in Govt. Deptt./Semi govt./Autonomously Statutory Organization.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) (805/03): BA, L.L.B. with at least one year experience of working with Advocate and enrolled with Bar Council. Should also have knowledge (read and write) of Hindi and Urdu Language.

Directorate of Education (DOE) (805/04): Bachelor's degree in any subject with Bachelor’s in Law from recognized university/institute OR Five years integrated graduate degree in Law from a recognized university/institute.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) (805/05): Degree in Law from a recognized University; Three years experience as a Legal Practitioner or one year's experience of legal work in the Government Department.

Department of Law Justice & Legislative Affairs (805/06): Degree in Law from a recognized University; Two years experience as a Legal Practitioner or one year experience in handling legal work in a Government Department / PSU.

Department of Trade & Taxes (DT&T) (805/07): Degree in Law from a recognized University.

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) (805/08): Possessing Regular Degree in Law (entitling the incumbent for Registration at a bar and appearing before the Courts) from a recognized University or equivalent; and 03 years experience at Bar.

Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) (805/09): Degree in LLB from a recognized University or equivalent; Two years experience at the Bar. OR Two years of experience in Legal work in a Government department or autonomous organization or PSU.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) (805/10): Degree in Law from a recognized University or equivalent; Two years experience in Legal Matters.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) (805/11): Degree in Law from a recognized University or equivalent; Two years professional experience as Advocate.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (South DMC) (805/12): Degree in Law from a recognized University or equivalent; Two years professional experience as Advocate.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (East DMC) *(805/13): Degree in Law from a recognized University or equivalent; Two years professional experience as Advocate.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) (805/14): Bachelor’s Degree in Law from recognized University/Institution; Four years experience as Legal Practitioner, or four years experience in handling legal work in a Government Department/Public Sector Undertaking.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) (805/01): 18-30 years

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) (805/02): 18-27 years

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) (805/03): 18-35 years

Directorate of Education (DOE) (805/04): Not exceeding 30 years

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) (805/05): 18-30 years

Department of Law Justice & Legislative Affairs (805/06): 18-30 years

Department of Trade & Taxes (DT&T) (805/07): 21-30 years

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) (805/08): 18-30 years

Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) (805/09): 18-27 years

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) (805/10): 18-30 years

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) (805/11): 18-35 years

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (South DMC) (805/12): 21-35 years

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (East DMC) *(805/13): Not exceeding 35 years

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) (805/14): 18-30 years

Download DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - from 10 Jan

How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 10 January to 9 February 2022. Before submitting online applications, the candidate must ensure that he/she is registered on DSSSB’s portal. The user ID and password generated after registration should be used to log in whenever a candidate is applying for examinations of the posts notified by DSSSB. No separate registration is required for each examination conducted by DSSSB.