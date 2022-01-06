DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT @dsssb.delhi.gov.in for ALO/Legal Assistant Posts, Apply online from 10 Jan

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released for recruitment to the post-Assistant Law Officer / Legal Assistant (Post Code - 805/22) against vacancies in respect of various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi /Autonomous Bodies/Local Bodies. A total of 26 vacancies have been notified. The online applications for the same will be activated from 10 January to 9 February 2022. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Opening Date of Application: 10 January 2022
- Closing Date of Application: 09 February 2022
DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Law Officer / Legal Assistant - 26 Posts
DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Delhi Fire Service (DFS) (805/01): Degree in Law from a recognized University or equivalent. One year experience as a Legal Practitioner or one year experience in legal work in a Government Department /Autonomous Bodies /PSU.
- Delhi Jal Board (DJB) (805/02): Degree in Law from a Recognized University or equivalent; Two years experience as Legal Practitioner or Two years experience of legal work in Govt. Deptt./Semi govt./Autonomously Statutory Organization.
- Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) (805/03): BA, L.L.B. with at least one year experience of working with Advocate and enrolled with Bar Council. Should also have knowledge (read and write) of Hindi and Urdu Language.
- Directorate of Education (DOE) (805/04): Bachelor's degree in any subject with Bachelor’s in Law from recognized university/institute OR Five years integrated graduate degree in Law from a recognized university/institute.
- Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) (805/05): Degree in Law from a recognized University; Three years experience as a Legal Practitioner or one year's experience of legal work in the Government Department.
- Department of Law Justice & Legislative Affairs (805/06): Degree in Law from a recognized University; Two years experience as a Legal Practitioner or one year experience in handling legal work in a Government Department / PSU.
- Department of Trade & Taxes (DT&T) (805/07): Degree in Law from a recognized University.
- Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) (805/08): Possessing Regular Degree in Law (entitling the incumbent for Registration at a bar and appearing before the Courts) from a recognized University or equivalent; and 03 years experience at Bar.
- Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) (805/09): Degree in LLB from a recognized University or equivalent; Two years experience at the Bar. OR Two years of experience in Legal work in a Government department or autonomous organization or PSU.
- New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) (805/10): Degree in Law from a recognized University or equivalent; Two years experience in Legal Matters.
- North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) (805/11): Degree in Law from a recognized University or equivalent; Two years professional experience as Advocate.
- South Delhi Municipal Corporation (South DMC) (805/12): Degree in Law from a recognized University or equivalent; Two years professional experience as Advocate.
- East Delhi Municipal Corporation (East DMC) *(805/13): Degree in Law from a recognized University or equivalent; Two years professional experience as Advocate.
- Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) (805/14): Bachelor’s Degree in Law from recognized University/Institution; Four years experience as Legal Practitioner, or four years experience in handling legal work in a Government Department/Public Sector Undertaking.
DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Delhi Fire Service (DFS) (805/01): 18-30 years
- Delhi Jal Board (DJB) (805/02): 18-27 years
- Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) (805/03): 18-35 years
- Directorate of Education (DOE) (805/04): Not exceeding 30 years
- Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) (805/05): 18-30 years
- Department of Law Justice & Legislative Affairs (805/06): 18-30 years
- Department of Trade & Taxes (DT&T) (805/07): 21-30 years
- Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) (805/08): 18-30 years
- Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) (805/09): 18-27 years
- New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) (805/10): 18-30 years
- North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) (805/11): 18-35 years
- South Delhi Municipal Corporation (South DMC) (805/12): 21-35 years
- East Delhi Municipal Corporation (East DMC) *(805/13): Not exceeding 35 years
- Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) (805/14): 18-30 years
Download DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here
Apply Online - from 10 Jan
How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 10 January to 9 February 2022. Before submitting online applications, the candidate must ensure that he/she is registered on DSSSB’s portal. The user ID and password generated after registration should be used to log in whenever a candidate is applying for examinations of the posts notified by DSSSB. No separate registration is required for each examination conducted by DSSSB.