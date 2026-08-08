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Era Lucknow Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Ranks & Trend Analysis

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 8, 2026, 11:57 IST

Check the expected Era's Lucknow Medical College cutoff 2026. With an increased intake of 250 seats, admission will be done on the basis of UP NEET UG counselling across four rounds. Check the latest closing rank ranges for open management and Muslim minority quotas to strategise your application effectively.

Era Lucknow Medical College Cutoff 2026
Era Lucknow Medical College Cutoff 2026

Era Lucknow Medical College Cutoff 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME/DMET), Uttar Pradesh, for the admissions into MBBS UG in Uttar Pradesh. The admissions will be done on the basis of counselling details filled by students on UP NEET, marks secured by candidates in the NEET 2026 exam, and the category of candidates.
Era Lucknow Medical College and Hospital (ELMCH) is a private, trust-run medical college affiliated with Era University, admitting students purely through UP NEET UG counselling. The admission is done through four-round structure, i.e., Round 1, Round 2, a mop-up round, and a final college-level round.

Era Lucknow Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Ranks

As per the previous years' cutoff trends as provided in the article below, we have analysed the expected cutoff ranks for 2026. Candidates can check the table below

Admission Route

Projected Closing Rank Range (2026)

Open Management Quota (Rounds 1 & 2)

330,000 – 460,000

Open Management Quota (Mop-Up & Stray)

460,000 – 620,000

Muslim Minority Quota (Rounds 1 & 2)

330,000 – 480,000

Muslim Minority Quota (Mop-Up & Stray)

220,000 – 360,000

Era Lucknow Medical College Cutoff 2026: Previous Trend Analysis

The intake at Era Lucknow medical colleges has been increased to 250 seats, which is a substantial increase from the earlier 150-seat intake. As a minority institution, a number of seats are reserved for Muslim minority candidates, while remaining seats are open under general management categories through UP NEET UG counselling. Check the table below for UP NEET 2025 cutoff trends.

Counselling Round

Open Quota (UROP) AIR

Muslim Minority (MM) AIR

Round 1

333,303

NA

Round 2

460,725

331,992

Round 3 (Mop-Up)

580,210

367,121

Round 4 (Stray)

617,922

696,483

Era Lucknow Medical College UPNEET 2024 Cutoff Trends

As per the data in NEET, the cutoff for Era Medical Colleges for Round 1 was 366,390 for the Open category where as for Muslim minority, the Round 1 cutoff rank was 483,396. Check the table for round-wise details

Counselling Round

Open Quota (UROP) AIR

Muslim Minority (MM) AIR

Round 1

366,290

482,396

Round 2

373,199

331,992

Round 3 (Mop-Up)

375,564

367,121

Round 4 (Stray)

458,276

227,404

Era Lucknow Medical College UPNEET 2023 Cutoff Trends

Counselling Round

Open Quota (UROP) AIR

Muslim Minority (MM) AIR

Round 1

450,582

530,355

Round 2

268,995

162,783

Round 3 (Mop-Up)

277,518

No Vacancy

Round 4 (Stray)

No Vacancy

No Vacancy

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 8, 2026, 11:57 IST

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