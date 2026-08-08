Era Lucknow Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Ranks & Trend Analysis
Check the expected Era's Lucknow Medical College cutoff 2026. With an increased intake of 250 seats, admission will be done on the basis of UP NEET UG counselling across four rounds. Check the latest closing rank ranges for open management and Muslim minority quotas to strategise your application effectively.
Era Lucknow Medical College Cutoff 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME/DMET), Uttar Pradesh, for the admissions into MBBS UG in Uttar Pradesh. The admissions will be done on the basis of counselling details filled by students on UP NEET, marks secured by candidates in the NEET 2026 exam, and the category of candidates.
Era Lucknow Medical College and Hospital (ELMCH) is a private, trust-run medical college affiliated with Era University, admitting students purely through UP NEET UG counselling. The admission is done through four-round structure, i.e., Round 1, Round 2, a mop-up round, and a final college-level round.
Era Lucknow Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Ranks
As per the previous years' cutoff trends as provided in the article below, we have analysed the expected cutoff ranks for 2026. Candidates can check the table below
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Admission Route
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Projected Closing Rank Range (2026)
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Open Management Quota (Rounds 1 & 2)
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330,000 – 460,000
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Open Management Quota (Mop-Up & Stray)
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460,000 – 620,000
|
Muslim Minority Quota (Rounds 1 & 2)
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330,000 – 480,000
|
Muslim Minority Quota (Mop-Up & Stray)
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220,000 – 360,000
Era Lucknow Medical College Cutoff 2026: Previous Trend Analysis
The intake at Era Lucknow medical colleges has been increased to 250 seats, which is a substantial increase from the earlier 150-seat intake. As a minority institution, a number of seats are reserved for Muslim minority candidates, while remaining seats are open under general management categories through UP NEET UG counselling. Check the table below for UP NEET 2025 cutoff trends.
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Counselling Round
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Open Quota (UROP) AIR
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Muslim Minority (MM) AIR
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Round 1
|
333,303
|
NA
|
Round 2
|
460,725
|
331,992
|
Round 3 (Mop-Up)
|
580,210
|
367,121
|
Round 4 (Stray)
|
617,922
|
696,483
Era Lucknow Medical College UPNEET 2024 Cutoff Trends
As per the data in NEET, the cutoff for Era Medical Colleges for Round 1 was 366,390 for the Open category where as for Muslim minority, the Round 1 cutoff rank was 483,396. Check the table for round-wise details
|
Counselling Round
|
Open Quota (UROP) AIR
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Muslim Minority (MM) AIR
|
Round 1
|
366,290
|
482,396
|
Round 2
|
373,199
|
331,992
|
Round 3 (Mop-Up)
|
375,564
|
367,121
|
Round 4 (Stray)
|
458,276
|
227,404
Era Lucknow Medical College UPNEET 2023 Cutoff Trends
|
Counselling Round
|
Open Quota (UROP) AIR
|
Muslim Minority (MM) AIR
|
Round 1
|
450,582
|
530,355
|
Round 2
|
268,995
|
162,783
|
Round 3 (Mop-Up)
|
277,518
|
No Vacancy
|
Round 4 (Stray)
|
No Vacancy
|
No Vacancy
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