Era Lucknow Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Ranks & Trend Analysis

Era Lucknow Medical College Cutoff 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME/DMET), Uttar Pradesh, for the admissions into MBBS UG in Uttar Pradesh. The admissions will be done on the basis of counselling details filled by students on UP NEET, marks secured by candidates in the NEET 2026 exam, and the category of candidates.

Era Lucknow Medical College and Hospital (ELMCH) is a private, trust-run medical college affiliated with Era University, admitting students purely through UP NEET UG counselling. The admission is done through four-round structure, i.e., Round 1, Round 2, a mop-up round, and a final college-level round.

Era Lucknow Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Ranks

As per the previous years' cutoff trends as provided in the article below, we have analysed the expected cutoff ranks for 2026. Candidates can check the table below