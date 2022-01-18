ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 385 UDC, MTS & Steno Posts @esic.nic.in, Check Eligibility

ESIC Chennai has invited online application for the 385 UDC, MTS posts on its official website. Check ESIC Chennai recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a notification for recruitment to the 385 post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on regular basis by Direct Recruitment. All interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 February 2022.

Candidates with certain education qualification including Graduate/12th Pass/Matriculation with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Important Dates for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 February 2022

Vacancy Details for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification:

UDC-150

Stenographer-16

MTS-219

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

UDC-

1. A degree of a recognized University or equivalent.

2. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases

Stenographer-

1. 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.

2. Skill Test Norms:

Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute.

Transcription:

50 minutes (English),

65 minutes (Hindi)

(Only on computers).

MTS-

Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board.

Age Limit for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification:

UDC - Between 18 to 27 years

Stenographer -Between 18 to 27 years

Multi Tasking Staff - Between 18 to 25 years

Salary for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification:

UDC - Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Stenographer -Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Multi Tasking Staff - Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission

How to Apply for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification:

The candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 February 2022. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online for the aforesaid posts.