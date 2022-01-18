ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 385 UDC, MTS & Steno Posts @esic.nic.in, Check Eligibility

ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a notification for recruitment to the 385 post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on regular basis by Direct Recruitment. All interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 February 2022.
Candidates with certain education qualification including Graduate/12th Pass/Matriculation with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification.
Candidates willing to apply for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.
Important Dates for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 February 2022
Vacancy Details for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification:
UDC-150
Stenographer-16
MTS-219
Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
UDC-
1. A degree of a recognized University or equivalent.
2. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases
Stenographer-
1. 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.
2. Skill Test Norms:
Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute.
Transcription:
50 minutes (English),
65 minutes (Hindi)
(Only on computers).
MTS-
Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board.
Age Limit for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification:
UDC - Between 18 to 27 years
Stenographer -Between 18 to 27 years
Multi Tasking Staff - Between 18 to 25 years
Salary for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification:
UDC - Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.
Stenographer -Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.
Multi Tasking Staff - Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission
ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification:
How to Apply for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022 Notification:
The candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 February 2022. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online for the aforesaid posts.
- Candidates to go to the ESIC website esic.nic.in.
- Click on the option ‘APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF UDC/STENO./MTS IN ESIC’.
- A new window will be opened where you will have to register application, choose the tab "Click here for Registration".
- Enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.
- Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password.
- Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON.