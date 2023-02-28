FCI AG 3 Result 2023 (Today) at recruitmentfci.in: Check Phase 2 Admit Card Updates Here

FCI AG 3 Result 2023 Download: Food Corporation of India is going to upload the result of the Phase 1 Exam for the post of Assistant Grade 3. Candidates who have appeared in FCI Assistant Grade Exam can download FCI Assistant Grade 3 Result from the official website. FCI Assistant Grade 3 Results will be uploaded for four zones including North, South, East, West, and South.

FCI will release the admit card along with results for all he qualified Candidates, who are not able to generate their call letters online for Phase-II, should register their grievance at http://cgrs.ibps.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of FC1, i.e https://fci.gov.in for updates.

How to Download FCI AG 3 Result 2023 ?

The candidates can download FCI Result by visiting the official website of the FCI

Step 1: Visit the website of FCI

Step 2: Click on the FCI Category 2 Recruitment Link

Step 3: Now, click on the result link

Step 4: Provide your details

Step 5: Download FCI Result 2023