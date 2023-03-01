FCI AG 3 Phase 2 Admit Card 2023 to Release Today: Check Direct Link to Download Call Letter, Check Exam Date

FCI AG 3 Phase 2 Admit Card 2023 is due to be released today by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on its official website. Know here how to download FCI AG 3 Phase 2 Admit Card 2023.

FCI Assistant Grade 3 Phase 2 Mains Admit Card 2023 is due to be released by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on its official website at- https://www.recruitmentfci.in/ . The admit card will be available for the posts under category 3 and the exam will be held for the post of Assistant Grade 3 (AG 3), Junior Engineer (JE), Typist and Stenographer Grade 2 (Steno Grade II) etc. The candidates can download FCI Admit Card by visiting the website of the concerned zone, once it is released. The tentative date of FCI AG 3 Phase 2 Mains Exam is 5 March 2023. Meanwhile The FCI AG 3 Phase 1 result has been released by the Food Corporation Of India. Candidates qualifying phase 1 exam can download their call letters for phase 2 exam.

How to Download FCI AG 3 Phase 2 Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the FCI Recruitment at - https://www.recruitmentfci.in/

Step 2: Go to 'Current Recruitment'

Step 3: This will open a new link 'https://www.recruitmentfci.in'

Step 4: Click on 'To download Call Letter of Phase 2 online recruitment examination for Cat-III posts, click here.'

Step 5: Provide your registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Download FCI Category 3 Admit Card 2023

FCI AG 3 Result 2023 Download: Earlier FCI has released a notice on its official website regarding release of Phase 1 result for the post of Assistant Grade 3 and download of Phase 2 call Letter. The result and call letter was to be released simultaneously. FCI has released the FCI AG 3 Result.

Candidates who appeared in FCI Assistant Grade 3 Exam on 01, 07, 14, and 21 January 2023 can download FCI Assistant Grade 3 Result from the official website https://www.recruitmentfci.in/ FCI Assistant Grade 3 Results will be uploaded for four zones including North, East, West, and South.

Candidates appearing for the FCI AG 3 Phase 2 Exam must check all details on the admit card like Roll no., Registration no., Photo and DOB. FCI is conducting the exam for filling up 5043 vacancies in FCI Depots and Offices spread all over the Country for Non Executive Posts under Category 3.