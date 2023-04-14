Goa HSSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check GBSHE Class 12 Latest News and Updates at gbshse.in

Goa HSSC Result 2023 Date & Time: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to announce the Goa class 12 results by May 2023. The results of the HSSC class 12 board exams will be announced on the official website of the Goa Board. Students must note that the board will be announcing the results for the 12th Arts, Science and Commerce streams.
To check the Goa Board class 12 result students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 roll number in the link given. Board officials will first be announcing the class 12 result via an official press conference following which the link for students to download the result will be made available online.
Goa board 12th result 2023 will be available on the official website - gbshse.info. Students can also download the Goa class 12 result through the link - gbshse.gov.in.
Goa HSSC Result 2023 Date and Time
Goa board class 12 exams were conducted from March 1 to 15, 2023. Since the exams conclude by mid-March, it is expected that the board will announce the results by May 2023. Candidates can check the schedule of the examination below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Goa Board 10th and 12th Term 2 exam date
|
March 1, 2023
March 15, 2023
|
Goa HSSC Result (Final)
|
May 2023
|
Goa SSC term 2 result date
|
May 2023
Official Links To Check 12th Goa Result 2023
Goa board HSSC result 2023 will be announced in online mode. Candidates awaiting the board results can visit the official website or click on the below-given links to check their results.
- gbshse.info.
- gbshse.gov.in
How to Check GBSHSE HSSC Result 2023 Online?
As mentioned, the Goa board will be announcing the class 12 results on the official website after the details are announced in the press conference. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the link given.
Step 1: Visit the GBSHSE official website
Step 2: Click on the Goa HSSC result link
Step 3: Enter the class 12 roll number
Step 4: Download the Goa board result for further reference
Goa Board Class 12 Result 2023 Re-evaluation
Goa board officials will be conducting the class 12 re-evaluation process for the students who want to get their answer sheets rechecked. Such candidates can visit the official website and apply for the re-evaluation process. The notification regarding the class 12 re-evaluation process will be announced by the board officials after the board results are announced. Students can visit the website and fill up the applications along with the required fees. Any changes in marks after the re-evaluation process will be reflected in the revised mark sheets of the students.
Goa Board 12th Compartment Result 2023
Compartment exams are conducted by the board for the students unable to qualify the marks in the first attempt. Goa board will be conducting the class 12 compartment exams for the students after the board results are announced. Those unsatisfied with their board scores can visit the official website of the Goa board and submit their applications to appear for the compartment exams. The schedule for the compartment exams will be released by the board shortly after the exam results are announced.
Goa Class 12 Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics
When announcing the board results, officials will also be providing students with the details of the performance of the students in the board exams. In 2022. The overall pass percentage of girls was 94.58% and the pass percentage of boys was 90.66%.
|
Particulars
|
Numbers
|
GBSHSE Arts Streams
|
95.68%
|
Commerce stream
|
95.71%
|
Science stream
|
93.95%
|
girls
|
94.58%
|
boys
|
90.66%
Goa Board Grading System For GBSHSE Class 12
Goa Board follows a grading system to mark the students based on their board scores. Czech below the grade marks and the remarks which will be mentioned on the mark sheets based on the scores of the students.
|
Grade
|
Marks
|
Grade Information
|
A
|
90% & higher
|
Outstanding
|
B
|
80-89%
|
Excellent
|
C
|
70-79%
|
Very Good
|
D
|
60-69%
|
Good
|
E
|
50-59%
|
Average
|
F
|
40-49%
|
Being Average
|
G
|
30-39%
|
Fair