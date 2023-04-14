Goa HSSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check GBSHE Class 12 Latest News and Updates at gbshse.in

Goa HSSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the HSSC result 2023 by May 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link given here.

Goa HSSC Result 2023 Date & Time: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to announce the Goa class 12 results by May 2023. The results of the HSSC class 12 board exams will be announced on the official website of the Goa Board. Students must note that the board will be announcing the results for the 12th Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

To check the Goa Board class 12 result students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 roll number in the link given. Board officials will first be announcing the class 12 result via an official press conference following which the link for students to download the result will be made available online.

Goa board 12th result 2023 will be available on the official website - gbshse.info. Students can also download the Goa class 12 result through the link - gbshse.gov.in.

Goa HSSC Result 2023 Date and Time

Goa board class 12 exams were conducted from March 1 to 15, 2023. Since the exams conclude by mid-March, it is expected that the board will announce the results by May 2023. Candidates can check the schedule of the examination below.

Events Dates Goa Board 10th and 12th Term 2 exam date March 1, 2023 March 15, 2023 Goa HSSC Result (Final) May 2023 Goa SSC term 2 result date May 2023

Official Links To Check 12th Goa Result 2023

Goa board HSSC result 2023 will be announced in online mode. Candidates awaiting the board results can visit the official website or click on the below-given links to check their results.

gbshse.info.

gbshse.gov.in

How to Check GBSHSE HSSC Result 2023 Online?

As mentioned, the Goa board will be announcing the class 12 results on the official website after the details are announced in the press conference. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the link given.

Step 1: Visit the GBSHSE official website

Step 2: Click on the Goa HSSC result link

Step 3: Enter the class 12 roll number

Step 4: Download the Goa board result for further reference

Goa Board Class 12 Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Goa board officials will be conducting the class 12 re-evaluation process for the students who want to get their answer sheets rechecked. Such candidates can visit the official website and apply for the re-evaluation process. The notification regarding the class 12 re-evaluation process will be announced by the board officials after the board results are announced. Students can visit the website and fill up the applications along with the required fees. Any changes in marks after the re-evaluation process will be reflected in the revised mark sheets of the students.

Goa Board 12th Compartment Result 2023

Compartment exams are conducted by the board for the students unable to qualify the marks in the first attempt. Goa board will be conducting the class 12 compartment exams for the students after the board results are announced. Those unsatisfied with their board scores can visit the official website of the Goa board and submit their applications to appear for the compartment exams. The schedule for the compartment exams will be released by the board shortly after the exam results are announced.

Goa Class 12 Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

When announcing the board results, officials will also be providing students with the details of the performance of the students in the board exams. In 2022. The overall pass percentage of girls was 94.58% and the pass percentage of boys was 90.66%.

Particulars Numbers GBSHSE Arts Streams 95.68% Commerce stream 95.71% Science stream 93.95% girls 94.58% boys 90.66%

Goa Board Grading System For GBSHSE Class 12

Goa Board follows a grading system to mark the students based on their board scores. Czech below the grade marks and the remarks which will be mentioned on the mark sheets based on the scores of the students.