Government Engineering College Barton Hill KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Ranks
Check KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks for admission to Government Engineering College Barton Hill. Engineering students can find branch-wise rank distribution for 2026 admission under the state merit list.
Admission for B.Tech programs started for the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill. Based on the KEAM 2026 entrance exam and Class 12 marks, candidates can check for overall closing ranks that will help in confirming seat allocation. KEAM has released round 2 closing ranks till now, in which Round 1 seat allocation closed at 10012 and Round 2 ended at 10673 ranks, respectively.
Candidates can check admission under the state-merit seat type in programs like Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Information Technology, and Mechanical Engineering. To check the branch-wise KEAM Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks, check the detailed tables shared below.
KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Closing Ranks
Government Engineering College Barton Hill, under the Government of Kerala, offers excellent engineering education under APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (accredited by the National Board of Accreditation). As per the KEAM Round 1 cutoff, admission to top engineering branches at Barton Hill ranges between 3228 and 10012. Check branch-wise closing ranks shared below.
|
Course Name
|
Round
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Civil Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
10012
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
3228
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
5295
|
Information Technology
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
6140
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
8510
KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Closing Ranks
Candidates can estimate the admission options at Barton Hills in different engineering branches based on the KEAM Round 2 cutoff ranks. These closing ranks lists branches like Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, nInformation Technology, and Mechanical Engineering. For admission to Electronics and Communication Engineering, candidates need to rank under 3694 for seat allocation under state merit.
|
Courses Name
|
Round
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Civil Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
10673
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
3694
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
5941
|
Information Technology
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
7023
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
9620
Based on the Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks, Electronics and Communication Engineering is the most in demand program. While Civil Engineering remains the least preferred course in B.Tech admission at Barton Hills. By analysing the round-wise cutoff ranks, candidates will be able to make a calculative decision for seat confirmation. They can move with the allotted seat or go for upgradation based on the rank options.
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