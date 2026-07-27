CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Government Engineering College Barton Hill KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 14:27 IST

Check KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks for admission to Government Engineering College Barton Hill. Engineering students can find branch-wise rank distribution for 2026 admission under the state merit list.  

Government Engineering College Barton Hill KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Ranks
Government Engineering College Barton Hill KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Ranks

Admission for B.Tech programs started for the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill. Based on the KEAM 2026 entrance exam and Class 12 marks, candidates can check for overall closing ranks that will help in confirming seat allocation. KEAM has released round 2 closing ranks till now, in which Round 1 seat allocation closed at 10012 and Round 2 ended at 10673 ranks, respectively. 

Candidates can check admission under the state-merit seat type in programs like Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Information Technology, and Mechanical Engineering. To check the branch-wise KEAM Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks, check the detailed tables shared below. 

KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Closing Ranks 

Government Engineering College Barton Hill, under the Government of Kerala, offers excellent engineering education under APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (accredited by the National Board of Accreditation). As per the KEAM Round 1 cutoff, admission to top engineering branches at Barton Hill ranges between 3228 and 10012. Check branch-wise closing ranks shared below. 

Course Name

Round

Category

Cutoff Rank

Civil Engineering

Round 1

SM

10012

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Round 1

SM

3228

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Round 1

SM

5295

Information Technology

Round 1

SM

6140

Mechanical Engineering

Round 1

SM

8510

KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Closing Ranks 

Candidates can estimate the admission options at Barton Hills in different engineering branches based on the KEAM Round 2 cutoff ranks. These closing ranks lists branches like Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, nInformation Technology, and Mechanical Engineering. For admission to Electronics and Communication Engineering, candidates need to rank under 3694 for seat allocation under state merit. 

Courses Name 

Round

Category

Cutoff Rank

Civil Engineering

Round 2

SM

10673

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Round 2

SM

3694

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Round 2

SM

5941

Information Technology

Round 2

SM

7023

Mechanical Engineering

Round 2

SM

9620

 

Based on the Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks, Electronics and Communication Engineering is the most in demand program. While Civil Engineering remains the least preferred course in B.Tech admission at Barton Hills. By analysing the round-wise cutoff ranks, candidates will be able to make a calculative decision for seat confirmation. They can move with the allotted seat or go for upgradation based on the rank options. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 14:27 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News