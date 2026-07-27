Government Engineering College Barton Hill KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Ranks

Admission for B.Tech programs started for the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill. Based on the KEAM 2026 entrance exam and Class 12 marks, candidates can check for overall closing ranks that will help in confirming seat allocation. KEAM has released round 2 closing ranks till now, in which Round 1 seat allocation closed at 10012 and Round 2 ended at 10673 ranks, respectively.

Candidates can check admission under the state-merit seat type in programs like Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Information Technology, and Mechanical Engineering. To check the branch-wise KEAM Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks, check the detailed tables shared below.

KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Closing Ranks

Government Engineering College Barton Hill, under the Government of Kerala, offers excellent engineering education under APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (accredited by the National Board of Accreditation). As per the KEAM Round 1 cutoff, admission to top engineering branches at Barton Hill ranges between 3228 and 10012. Check branch-wise closing ranks shared below.