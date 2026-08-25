Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Government Medical College & Hospital, Akola is offering admission to MBBS seats on the basis of NEET 2026 results. Candidates can get into a medical undergraduate course through NEET UG 2026 counseling, which is closed for Round 1 and will begin soon for Round 2. The admission relies on the opening and closing ranks, released each year by the Medical Counselling Committee.

For this year, the expected admission range is between 13995 to 123217 (all categories) during Round 2. With total of 200 medical seats offered at the college, candidates can analyze the seat possibilities as per previous year trends. In order to provide clarity, we have shared expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks, along with previous year trends for admission to Government Medical College, Akola. Check the category-wise allocation shared below.