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Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 23:27 IST

Aspirants can find the expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Government Medical College, Akola. It also includes previous years' cutoff trends and category-wise seat allocation to help candidates analyze admission possibilities.

Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Government Medical College & Hospital, Akola is offering admission to MBBS seats on the basis of NEET 2026 results. Candidates can get into a medical undergraduate course through NEET UG 2026 counseling, which is closed for Round 1 and will begin soon for Round 2. The admission relies on the opening and closing ranks, released each year by the Medical Counselling Committee. 

For this year, the expected admission range is between 13995 to 123217 (all categories) during Round 2. With total of 200 medical seats offered at the college, candidates can analyze the seat possibilities as per previous year trends. In order to provide clarity, we have shared expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks, along with previous year trends for admission to Government Medical College, Akola. Check the category-wise allocation shared below. 

Also check: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026

GMC, Akola NEET UG Expected 2026 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates can check the expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Government Medical College, Akola. The seat range is provided for the All India Quota. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

13995 - 14926

16421 - 17317

OBC

15100 - 16666

17521 - 18391

EWS

17413 - 17733

19621 - 20517

SC

72319 - 76760

103421 - 109217

ST

98092 - 114803

118821 - 123217

GMC, Akola NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the category-wise NEET UG 2025 Round 2 opening and closing presented below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

16017

17096

OBC

14754

18084

EWS

17560

20237

SC

101883

107154

ST

119555

120319

GMC, Akola NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

The table offers NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

11441

17096

OBC

10283

18084

EWS

15297

20237

SC

51582

107154

ST

96462

122826

GMC, Akola NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks, with category-wise distribution under All India Quota provided here.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

14924

15836

OBC

13183

16664

EWS

17238

17731

SC

76758

94166

ST

114801

122826

GMC, Akola NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates should also check out the official NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The Round 1 ranks will also help estimate the opening and closing ranks for the coming rounds. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

11441

13994

OBC

10283

15099

EWS

15297

17412

SC

51582

72318

ST

96462

98091

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 23:27 IST

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