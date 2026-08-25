Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Aspirants can find the expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Government Medical College, Akola. It also includes previous years' cutoff trends and category-wise seat allocation to help candidates analyze admission possibilities.
NEET UG 2026: Government Medical College & Hospital, Akola is offering admission to MBBS seats on the basis of NEET 2026 results. Candidates can get into a medical undergraduate course through NEET UG 2026 counseling, which is closed for Round 1 and will begin soon for Round 2. The admission relies on the opening and closing ranks, released each year by the Medical Counselling Committee.
For this year, the expected admission range is between 13995 to 123217 (all categories) during Round 2. With total of 200 medical seats offered at the college, candidates can analyze the seat possibilities as per previous year trends. In order to provide clarity, we have shared expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks, along with previous year trends for admission to Government Medical College, Akola. Check the category-wise allocation shared below.
Also check: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026
GMC, Akola NEET UG Expected 2026 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Government Medical College, Akola. The seat range is provided for the All India Quota.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
13995 - 14926
|
16421 - 17317
|
OBC
|
15100 - 16666
|
17521 - 18391
|
EWS
|
17413 - 17733
|
19621 - 20517
|
SC
|
72319 - 76760
|
103421 - 109217
|
ST
|
98092 - 114803
|
118821 - 123217
GMC, Akola NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the category-wise NEET UG 2025 Round 2 opening and closing presented below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
16017
|
17096
|
OBC
|
14754
|
18084
|
EWS
|
17560
|
20237
|
SC
|
101883
|
107154
|
ST
|
119555
|
120319
GMC, Akola NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table offers NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
11441
|
17096
|
OBC
|
10283
|
18084
|
EWS
|
15297
|
20237
|
SC
|
51582
|
107154
|
ST
|
96462
|
122826
GMC, Akola NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks, with category-wise distribution under All India Quota provided here.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
14924
|
15836
|
OBC
|
13183
|
16664
|
EWS
|
17238
|
17731
|
SC
|
76758
|
94166
|
ST
|
114801
|
122826
GMC, Akola NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates should also check out the official NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The Round 1 ranks will also help estimate the opening and closing ranks for the coming rounds.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
11441
|
13994
|
OBC
|
10283
|
15099
|
EWS
|
15297
|
17412
|
SC
|
51582
|
72318
|
ST
|
96462
|
98091
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.