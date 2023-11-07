GSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC 11th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2024: The Gujarat Board has released the GSEB HSC Class 11th ગણિત (વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ) Syllabus for the 2023-24 academic year, for the General and Science Streams. It is essential for students preparing for the GSEB Class 11th Board Exam to thoroughly review the Gujarat Board Maths Syllabus 2023-24 class 11. Students are advised to carefully study the sets of topic s in the Syllabus, ensuring they cover all significant topics and familiarise themselves with the exam pattern. In this article, the GSEB HSC 11th Syllabus Maths of 2023-24 for Science stream is provided below, along with the direct link to download it in PDF format.

GSEB ગણિત (વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ) Syllabus 2024: Gujarat Class 11 Maths Chapters 2023-24

1 Sets

2 Relationship and Function

3 Trigonometric Functions

4 Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

5 Linear Inequalities

6 Permutations and Combinations

7 Binomial Theorem

8 Sequence and Series

9 Straight Lines

10 Vector Algebra

11 Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry

12 Linear Programming

13 Probability