GSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC 11th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2024: The Gujarat Board has released the GSEB HSC Class 11th ગણિત (વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ) Syllabus for the 2023-24 academic year, for the General and Science Streams. It is essential for students preparing for the GSEB Class 11th Board Exam to thoroughly review the Gujarat Board Maths Syllabus 2023-24 class 11. Students are advised to carefully study the sets of topic s in the Syllabus, ensuring they cover all significant topics and familiarise themselves with the exam pattern. In this article, the GSEB HSC 11th Syllabus Maths of 2023-24 for Science stream is provided below, along with the direct link to download it in PDF format.
GSEB ગણિત (વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ) Syllabus 2024: Gujarat Class 11 Maths Chapters 2023-24
1 Sets
2 Relationship and Function
3 Trigonometric Functions
4 Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
5 Linear Inequalities
6 Permutations and Combinations
7 Binomial Theorem
8 Sequence and Series
9 Straight Lines
10 Vector Algebra
11 Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry
12 Linear Programming
13 Probability