GSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC 11th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board GSEB 11th Maths Syllabus: Download the GSEB grade 11 Science 2023-24 NCERT Syllabus PDFs for Gujarat Board, catering to both Gujarati and Maths Medium students of the Science stream in PDFs.

GSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
GSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Gujarat Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2024: The Gujarat Board has released the GSEB HSC Class 11th ગણિત (વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ) Syllabus for the 2023-24 academic year, for the General and Science Streams. It is essential for students preparing for the GSEB Class 11th Board Exam to thoroughly review the Gujarat Board Maths Syllabus 2023-24 class 11. Students are advised to carefully study the sets of topic s in the Syllabus, ensuring they cover all significant topics and familiarise themselves with the exam pattern. In this article, the GSEB HSC 11th Syllabus Maths of 2023-24 for Science stream is provided below, along with the direct link to download it in PDF format.

GSEB ગણિત (વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ) Syllabus 2024: Gujarat Class 11 Maths Chapters 2023-24

1 Sets

2 Relationship and Function

3 Trigonometric Functions

4 Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

5 Linear Inequalities

6 Permutations and Combinations

7 Binomial Theorem

8 Sequence and Series

9 Straight Lines 

10 Vector Algebra

11  Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry 

12 Linear Programming

13 Probability

