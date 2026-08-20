HAL DT MT Admit Card 2026 Today: Download Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Shortly

HAL DT MT Admit Card 2026: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is going to conduct the written examination for the Design Trainee and Management Trainee recruitment on 05 & 06 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the DT & MT positions can download the admit card for the said examination from the official website of HAL at hal-india.co.in. The HAL is expected to release the admit card today, on 20 August 2026. Through this recruitment drive under advertisement no. HAL/CHRC-TM/RECT-02/2026, the HAL is going to fill a total of 120 vacant posts of Design Trainee (DT) and Management Trainee (MT).

HAL DT MT Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The HAL has announced a total of 120 vacancies. Out of which 60 posts are for Design Trainee and 60 for Management Trainee. Check the highlights in the table below: