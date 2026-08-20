HAL DT MT Admit Card 2026 Today: Download Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Shortly
HAL DT MT Admit Card 2026: The HAL is going to release the admit card today for the written examination scheduled to be held on 05-06 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the recruitment can download the hall ticket pdf through the official website at hal-india.co.in. The direct link will also be provided in this article.
Key Points
- HAL DT MT admit card expected to be released on August 20, 2026.
- Written exams for DT & MT positions will be held on September 5 & 6, 2026.
- HAL is filling 120 DT & MT vacancies under advt. no. HAL/CHRC-TM/RECT-02/2026.
HAL DT MT Admit Card 2026: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is going to conduct the written examination for the Design Trainee and Management Trainee recruitment on 05 & 06 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the DT & MT positions can download the admit card for the said examination from the official website of HAL at hal-india.co.in. The HAL is expected to release the admit card today, on 20 August 2026. Through this recruitment drive under advertisement no. HAL/CHRC-TM/RECT-02/2026, the HAL is going to fill a total of 120 vacant posts of Design Trainee (DT) and Management Trainee (MT).
HAL DT MT Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The HAL has announced a total of 120 vacancies. Out of which 60 posts are for Design Trainee and 60 for Management Trainee. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
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Post Name
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Design Trainee & Management Trainee
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Advertisement No.
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HAL/CHRC-TM/RECT-02/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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120
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Written Exam Date
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05-06 September 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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20 August 2026 (Expected)
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Official Website
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hal-india.co.in
HAL DT MT Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are going to appear for the HAL DT MT written examination scheduled for 05-06 September 2026 will be able to download the admit card through the direct link which will be provided here once the link goes active on the official website.
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HAL DT MT Admit Card 2026
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Link Active Soon
How to Download HAL DT MT Admit Card 2026
To download the HAL DT MT admit card 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of HAL at hal-india.co.in.
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Go to the Careers section on the homepage.
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Look for the HAL DT MT Admit Card 2026 link and click on it.
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Enter your registration number and password to login.
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Your e-admit card will open on the screen.
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Download it and take a printout of it.
Details Mentioned on the HAL DT MT Admit Card 2026
The following details will be mentioned on the HAL DT MT admit card 2026:
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Candidate’s Name
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Roll Number
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Registration Number/ Application Number
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Exam Date
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Exam Timing
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Exam Centre Name
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Exam Centre Address
ALSO CHECK: KSDNB Result 2026
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.