Haryana Police Commando Physical Admit Card 2021 on 8 August @hssc.gov.in: Check HSSC Constable PMT PST Time Table

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release admit card for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing) on 08 August 2021 on hssc.gov.in. Check Details Here

Haryana Police Commando Physical Admit Card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notice regarding Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing). As per the notice, Haryana Police Commando PMT PST Admit Card will uploaded on 08 August 2021 on the official website - hssc.gov.in.

Haryana Police Commando Physical Exam will be conducted as follow:

Date Event 13 August (Friday) to 10 September 2021 (Friday) PMT (Height & Chest) and PST (High Jumps & Chin ups) 13 September 2021 (Monday)

to 26 September 2021 (Sunday) PST (Running)

HSSC Commando PMT PST Exam and Admit Card Notice

Haryana Police Commando PMT

Height:

175 CM - 05 Marks Above 178 CM - 06 Marks Above 181 CM - 08 Marks From 184 CM and above - 10 Marks

Candidates less than 175 CM would not be qualified

Chest: 83 cms plus a minimum expansion of 4 cm

Haryana Police Commando PST

There shall be following three tests of 10 marks each i.e. the total marks for PST shall be 30:

High Jump :More than 137 Cm (best of three chances) - 10 Marks Chin-ups: Minimum 8 (face above the horizontal bar in each count) - 10 Marks Race: 2 KM in less than 7 minutes and 30 seconds (timing withRFID technology) - 10 Marks

Those who qualify in HSSC Commando Physical Exam will be called for written test of 60 marks.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had invited online application process for filling up 520 Male Constable Posts in Commando Wing (Group C) of Police department Constable Postfrom 14 June to 29 June 2021 through official website i.e http://adv22021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.