HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra State Counselling Round 2 Closing Ranks

Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College, in Mumbai is accepting admission for its state quota MBBS seats. Candidates holding permanent residency in the state can leverage 85% seat reservation for admission to medical programs. The official Round 1 opening and closing ranks are released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra and Round 2 is expected to be out soon. Candidates who don’t come under Round 1 cutoff or are expecting seat upgrade can check expected Round 2 closing ranks provided here. They can utilize the expected rank along with previous year trends to make an informed decision.

Also check: Grant Medical College Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra State Counselling Closing Ranks

HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates can check for expected Round 2 closing ranks provided below. The closing rank accumulated from previous year suggests the admission will close around 9487 for general category.