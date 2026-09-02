HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra State Counselling Round 2 Closing Ranks
This article provides expected Round 2 closing ranks for MBBS admissions at HBT Medical College, Mumbai, for the 2026 academic year. It details category-wise cutoff predictions for Maharashtra state quota seats, helping aspiring candidates in their decision-making.
Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College, in Mumbai is accepting admission for its state quota MBBS seats. Candidates holding permanent residency in the state can leverage 85% seat reservation for admission to medical programs. The official Round 1 opening and closing ranks are released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra and Round 2 is expected to be out soon. Candidates who don’t come under Round 1 cutoff or are expecting seat upgrade can check expected Round 2 closing ranks provided here. They can utilize the expected rank along with previous year trends to make an informed decision.
Also check: Grant Medical College Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra State Counselling Closing Ranks
HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check for expected Round 2 closing ranks provided below. The closing rank accumulated from previous year suggests the admission will close around 9487 for general category.
|
College
|
Quota
|
Category
|
2026 Expected R2
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
OPEN
|
8563 - 9487
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
EWS
|
23671 - 26913
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
OBC
|
16183 - 17927
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
SC
|
73581 - 78463
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
ST
|
198673 - 224517
HBT Medical College Cutoff 2025: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check last year’s Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided in the table below. The table includes category-wise closing rank which ranges between 9248 to 222258. General category admission closed at 9248 rank whereas for OBC category closing rank stood at 16306.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Closing Rank
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
OPEN
|
9248
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
EWS
|
23245
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
OBC
|
16306
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
SC
|
74508
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
ST
|
222258
HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks presented in the table below. The official cutoff released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra offers admission within the range of 5484 to 192077 ranks for all categories.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
OPEN
|
5484
|
8345
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
EWS
|
11290
|
26386
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
OBC
|
12375
|
16328
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
SC
|
64844
|
73236
|
HBT & Cooper Medical College, Juhu, Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State
|
ST
|
170574
|
192077
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.