HPPSC Assistant Officer Admit Card 2022 Out @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket Downloading Link

Created On: Feb 22, 2022 08:56 IST
HPPSC Assistant Officer Admit Card 2022 Download: HPPSC Assistant Officer  Admit Card 2022 has been released by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on its official website. Commission is to conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Law) post on 26 February 2022.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Law) post  screening test can download their  Admit Card from the link available on the official website of HPPSC  - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The e-Admit Card and instructions to the candidates have been uploaded on Commissions website  and candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials on the link available on the home page. 

You can download the HPPSC Assistant Officer Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download  HPPSC Assistant Officer Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

  1. Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Download Admit Card section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link and provide your login credentials including  User Id and Password  given on the Home Page.
  4. A New Window will open where you will get the HPPSC Assistant Officer Admit Card 2022
  5. Download and save HPPSC Assistant Officer Admit Card 2022 for your future reference.

You can download the HPPSC Assistant Officer Admit Card 2022 Notice directly with the link given below. 


Direct Link to Download HPPSC Assistant Officer Admit Card 2022 Notice 

Commission will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Law) in HPPCL under the Department of MPP & POWER, H.P. on 26 February 2022. Exam will be conducted from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. and the reporting time is  12:00 Noon.

Candidates will have to follow SOP/ guideline issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and also issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from time to time with regard to Covid-19 pandemic.

