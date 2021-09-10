HPPSC HPAS Admit Card 2021 Update: HP Administrative Service Prelims Exam on 26 September, Login @hppsc.hp.gov.in

- HPPSC HPAS Admit Card 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is conducting Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2021 (HPAS 2021) on 26 September 2021 (Sunday). Candidates who are appearing in HPAS Exam on scheduled date and time can check HPPSC Admit Card Updates by login into HPPSC website - hppsc.hp.gov.in.
HPPSC Login Link is also given below:
The candidates shall also be informed through SMS / e-mail(s) on their respective Cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications Form.
HPAS Exam Pattern and HPAS Syllabus
|Subject
|Syllabus
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Paper-I General Studies (Code No.01)
|
|100
|200
|Paper-II Aptitude Test (Code No.02)
|
|100
|200
|Total
|200
|400
There will be Negative Marking for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers.
Those candidates who qualify in HPAS Prelims Exam will appear for HPAS Manis Exam. Shortlisted candidates in the HPAS Mains Exam 2021 will be called for viva voce or interview round.
HPAS Prelims Aptitude Test (Paper-II) will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33% and, therefore, marks obtained in this paper shall not be counted for determining the merit of the candidates to be drawn exclusively on the basis of marks obtained in General Studies (Paper-I) of the Preliminary Examination for their admission to the Main Exam.
HPAS Pre Exam is meant to serve as a screening only. The final merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the main exam and the viva-voce.
How to Download HPAS Admit Card 2021 ?
Visit the Official website of HPPSC i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.
Go to ‘Apply Online’ Tab and click on ‘Online Application Registration’
A new page will be opened - http://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login
Enter your User ID and Password in the ‘Registered Applicant Sign in’ Section
Login into your account
Download HPPSC Admit Card