HPSC SDAO Recruitment 2023: Notification 2023 Out for 37 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

HPSC SDAO 2023 Recruitment: The HPSC has released a notification regarding recruitment of Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer and equivalent (Administrative Cadre) (Group-B) in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding HPSC SDAO 2023 vacancy.

HPSC SDAO Recruitment 2023

HPSC SDAO Recruitment 2023: The Haryana Public Service Commission has released a notification for recruitment of Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer in the state. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released on 16 March 2023 and can be viewed from the Official website of HPSC at - http://hpsc.gov.in/ Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The start date to fill forms is 21 March 2023 and the last date to apply online is 10 April 2023. This year there are a total of 37 vacancies to be filled. HPSC SDAO Application can be filled online via the official website of HPSC at - http://hpsc.gov.in/ .The Link to apply will be activated from 21 March 2023.

HPSC SDAO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Notification Out 16 March 2023 Registration Start 21 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 10 April 2023

HPSC SDAO 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification for HPSC SDAO recruitment from direct link given below

HPSC SDAO 2023 Notification PDF Direct Link

HPSC SDAO Eligibility Criteria 2023

HPSC SDAO Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer B.Sc (Honors) Agriculture and 2nd class M.Sc. in Agriculture. Hindi or Sanskrit up to Matric Standard or 10+2/B.A/M.A. with Hindi as one of the subjects.

For details regarding detailed educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

HPSC SDAO Age Limit

Candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 42 years. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines. For Details Check Notification.

HPSC SDAO 2023 Vacancy

This year there are a total of 37 vacancies of SDAO. For Details of reservation in vacancy check official notification.

How to fill HPSC SDAO 2023 Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of HPSC at- http://hpsc.gov.in/

Step 2 : On the home page click on Apply Online

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- “Advt No. 22 of 2023 - Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer and equivalent (Administrative Cadre) (Group-B) in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana” Once the link is active from 21 March 2023.

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

HPSC SDAO 2023 Application Form

Candidates can fill the HPSC SDAO application form from the direct link given

HPSC SDAO Recruitment 2023 - Direct Link

HPSC SDAO Application Fees

The application fees for SC/ST/Female/BC-A/BC-B/ESM is Rs. 250/- and for General Category is Rupees 1000/-. For details check notification.

HPSC SDAO Salary

The details of salary is given in the table below.

Name of Post Pay scale HPSC SDAO Pay Matrix Level - 7 (Rs. 44900-142400)

The candidates are advised to go through the official notification and also check all the requirements for applying carefully before applying for any post.