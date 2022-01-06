HPU Recruitment 2022 for 274 Conductor, Peon, Clerk, JOA and Other Posts, Apply From Tomorrow @recruitment.hpushimla.in

HPU Recruitment Notification 2022: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is going to start the online application process for recruitment of Peon, Chowkidar, Mali, Beldar, Mess Helper, Sewerman, Law Officer,Assistant Librarian, Clerk, Junior Office Assistant, Language Teacher (LT), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Engineer (JE), Conductor, Junior Basic Trained Teacher (JBTT), Driver, ANM, Librarian, Assistant Librarian, Medical Officer, Assistant Architect, Public Relation Officer (PRO), System Analyst (UIT) and Computer Programmer on tomorrow i.e. on 07 January 2022.
HPU Online Application should be submitted before 29 January 2022. A total of 274 vacancies are available under Group B, C, and D.
Important Dates
- Start Date of submission online application forms: 07 January 2022
- Last Date of submission of application: 29 January 2022
HPU Vacancy Details
HPU Group D Posts
- Peon - 92
- Chowkidar - 28
- Mali - 07
- Beldar - 02
- Mess Helper - 06
- Sewerman - 03
HPU Group C Posts
- Law Officer - 03
- Assistant Librarian - 02
- Clerk - 54
- Junior Office Assistant (IT) - 37
- Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) - 04
- Language Teacher (LT) - 01
- Data Entry Operator (DEO) - 03
- Junior Engineer (Civil) - 07
- Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 03
- Conductor - 02
- Junior Basic Trained Teacher (JBTT) - 02
- Driver (H/V) - 01
- Driver (L/V) - 05
- Auxiliary Nurse Mid Wife - 01
HPU Group B Posts
- Librarian - 01
- Assistant Librarian, HPU Main Library - 02
- Assistant Librarian, RC Dharmashala - 01
- Medical Officer (Dental) - 01
- Medical Officer (Allopathic) -01
- Assistant Architect - 01
- Public Relation Officer (PRO) - 01
- System Analyst (UIT) - 01
- Computer Programmer - 02
HPU Group B, C, D Salary:
Category – B
- Librarian - Rs. 37400-67000+10000 AGP
- Assistant Librarian, HPU Main Library - Rs.15600-39100+6000 AGP
- Assistant Librarian, RC Dharamshala - Rs.15600-39100+6000 AGP
- Medical Officer (Dental) - Rs.15600-39100+5400 GP
- Medical Officer (Allopathic) - Rs.15600-39100+5400 GP
- Assistant Architect - Rs.15600-39100+5400 GP
- Public Relation Officer (PRO) - Rs.10300-34800+5000 GP
- System Analyst (UIT) - Rs.10300-34800+5000 GP
- Computer Programmer - Rs.10300-34800+5000 GP
Category – C
- Law Officer - Rs.10300-34800+4400 GP
- Assistant Librarian -Rs. 5910-20220+ 2400 GP
- Clerk - Rs. 5910-20220+1900 GP
- Junior Office Assistant (IT) - Rs. 5910-20220+1950 GP
- Junior Office Assistant (Account) - Rs. 5910-20220+1950GP
- Language Teacher - Rs. 5910-20220+3000 GP
- DEO - Rs. 5910-20220+1900 GP
- JE - Rs. 10300-34800+3800 GP
- Conductor - Rs. 5910-20220+1900 GP
- JBT - Rs. 5910-20220+3000 GP
- Driver (H/V) - Rs.5910-20220+2000 GP
- Driver (L/V) - Rs.5910-20220+2000 GP
- Auxiliary Nurse Midwife - Rs.5910-20220+1900GP
Category-D
On daily wages basis
Eligibility Criteria for HPU Group B, C and D Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Peon, Chowkidar, Mali - 10th passed
- Beldar,Mess Helper, Sewerman - Middle-Class Passed
- Junior Engineer - Diploma/Degree in Engineering.
- Junior Office Assistant (IT): Class 12thPass/ 10th with Diploma.
For other Posts, check detailed notification
Age Limit:
18 to 45 years
How to Apply for HPU Group B, C and D Recruitment 2022?
Interested and eligible persons can apply online from 07 to 29 January 2022.