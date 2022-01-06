HPU Recruitment 2022 for 274 Conductor, Peon, Clerk, JOA and Other Posts, Apply From Tomorrow @recruitment.hpushimla.in

Himachal Pradesh University or HPU is hiring 275 Group B, Group C and Group D Posts. Check Vacancy, Qualification, Age Limit, Salary and Other Details.

HPU Recruitment Notification 2022: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is going to start the online application process for recruitment of Peon, Chowkidar, Mali, Beldar, Mess Helper, Sewerman, Law Officer,Assistant Librarian, Clerk, Junior Office Assistant, Language Teacher (LT), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Engineer (JE), Conductor, Junior Basic Trained Teacher (JBTT), Driver, ANM, Librarian, Assistant Librarian, Medical Officer, Assistant Architect, Public Relation Officer (PRO), System Analyst (UIT) and Computer Programmer on tomorrow i.e. on 07 January 2022.

HPU Online Application should be submitted before 29 January 2022. A total of 274 vacancies are available under Group B, C, and D.

Important Dates

Start Date of submission online application forms: 07 January 2022

Last Date of submission of application: 29 January 2022

HPU Vacancy Details

HPU Group D Posts

Peon - 92

Chowkidar - 28

Mali - 07

Beldar - 02

Mess Helper - 06

Sewerman - 03

HPU Group C Posts

Law Officer - 03

Assistant Librarian - 02

Clerk - 54

Junior Office Assistant (IT) - 37

Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) - 04

Language Teacher (LT) - 01

Data Entry Operator (DEO) - 03

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 07

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 03

Conductor - 02

Junior Basic Trained Teacher (JBTT) - 02

Driver (H/V) - 01

Driver (L/V) - 05

Auxiliary Nurse Mid Wife - 01

HPU Group B Posts

Librarian - 01

Assistant Librarian, HPU Main Library - 02

Assistant Librarian, RC Dharmashala - 01

Medical Officer (Dental) - 01

Medical Officer (Allopathic) -01

Assistant Architect - 01

Public Relation Officer (PRO) - 01

System Analyst (UIT) - 01

Computer Programmer - 02

HPU Group B, C, D Salary:

Category – B

Librarian - Rs. 37400-67000+10000 AGP

Assistant Librarian, HPU Main Library - Rs.15600-39100+6000 AGP

Assistant Librarian, RC Dharamshala - Rs.15600-39100+6000 AGP

Medical Officer (Dental) - Rs.15600-39100+5400 GP

Medical Officer (Allopathic) - Rs.15600-39100+5400 GP

Assistant Architect - Rs.15600-39100+5400 GP

Public Relation Officer (PRO) - Rs.10300-34800+5000 GP

System Analyst (UIT) - Rs.10300-34800+5000 GP

Computer Programmer - Rs.10300-34800+5000 GP

Category – C

Law Officer - Rs.10300-34800+4400 GP

Assistant Librarian -Rs. 5910-20220+ 2400 GP

Clerk - Rs. 5910-20220+1900 GP

Junior Office Assistant (IT) - Rs. 5910-20220+1950 GP

Junior Office Assistant (Account) - Rs. 5910-20220+1950GP

Language Teacher - Rs. 5910-20220+3000 GP

DEO - Rs. 5910-20220+1900 GP

JE - Rs. 10300-34800+3800 GP

Conductor - Rs. 5910-20220+1900 GP

JBT - Rs. 5910-20220+3000 GP

Driver (H/V) - Rs.5910-20220+2000 GP

Driver (L/V) - Rs.5910-20220+2000 GP

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife - Rs.5910-20220+1900GP

Category-D

On daily wages basis

Eligibility Criteria for HPU Group B, C and D Posts

Educational Qualification:

Peon, Chowkidar, Mali - 10th passed

Beldar,Mess Helper, Sewerman - Middle-Class Passed

Junior Engineer - Diploma/Degree in Engineering.

Junior Office Assistant (IT): Class 12thPass/ 10th with Diploma.

For other Posts, check detailed notification

Age Limit:

18 to 45 years

How to Apply for HPU Group B, C and D Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible persons can apply online from 07 to 29 January 2022.

HPU Notification Download